×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Final Draft Awards: Callie Khouri Responds to Jussie Smollett Attack

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Final Draft Awards 2019 - Callie Khouri
CREDIT: Final Draft Awards 2019 - Photog

Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day.

Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the Final Draft Hall of Fame. She emphasized the role that writers play in troubled times.

“I decided to talk about our responsibility as storytellers,” she said. “We have to help each other understand how connected we are. We are seeing things in 2019 that would not look out of place in 1939 and that’s a failure of our society, so we have to keep telling our stories.”

Khouri admitted that it’s still a challenge to make herself write. “I would be most qualified to write about how to avoid writing because that’s what I’m best at,” she added.

She also revealed that she wrote “Thelma & Louise” by hand. “There was no Final Draft. And that’s how long I’ve been writing.”

Warner Bros. Production president Courtenay Valenti presented the award to Khouri, noting the profound impact that “Thelma & Louise” had when it was released in 1992. “It was a story that told the truth about women’s lives,” she said.

Related

Khouri also penned the scripts for “Something to Talk About” and “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood,” which marked her directorial debut. She also helmed the 2008 Diane Keaton/Queen Latifah crime comedy “Mad Money.”

The 14th annual Final Draft event, emceed by Randy and Jason Sklar (the Sklar Brothers), also saw “Sorry to Bother You” director-writer Boots Riley and “Vida” creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho presented with its New Voice awards.

Riley was presented his award by “Sorry to Bother You” cast members Armie Hammer and Terry Crews, who began by making fun of himself and Riley.

“There’s probably nothing more cringe-worthy in Hollywood than a rapper with a script, except a former NFL player who wants to act,” Crews said. “His script hit me so deeply that it opened a porthole in my brain and the truth poured in.”

“We’re in a time where there are movements growing all around the world and screenwriting for film has always been way behind the curve,” Riley said. “A lot of us have progressive and radical politics that we edit out.”

Riley urged the audience to express ideas such as class struggle, which is portrayed in his movie. “People want to fight for something new,” he added. “All you writers and actors in here — you’re very powerful.”

Final Draft Awards 2019 - Boots Riley, Terry Crews
CREDIT: Final Draft Awards 2019 - Photog

Saracho received her award from “One Day at a Time” showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett and expressed her frustration with the lack of Latina stories.

“Our narrative as Latinas is being discounted from the larger narrative of this country,” she noted. “We don’t count. I don’t know why.”

She also said the Final Draft award is a validation to someone who’s an immigrant, queer, and a person with “crushing self-doubt.”

Myles Reid won the Final Draft Big Break screenwriting contest award for TV for “Scattershot” and Jeff Cassidy took the Big Break feature award for “Daisy’s Story.”

Previous recipients of the Final Draft Hall of Fame honor include Aaron Sorkin, Nancy Meyers, Lawrence Kasdan, Paul Schrader, Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne, Oliver Stone, and Sydney Pollack.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Final Draft Awards 2019 - Callie

    Final Draft Awards: Callie Khouri Responds to Jussie Smollett Attack

    Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day. Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the [...]

  • Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr and

    Sundance: Naomi Watts Drama 'Luce' Goes to Neon, Topic Studios

    Julius Onah’s stirring family drama “Luce” has sold to Neon and Topic Studios out of the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Tim Roth, the deal was struck for U.S. distribution rights for an undisclosed amount. “It’s been a real thrill premiering ‘Luce’ at Sundance. After hearing Neon’s passion [...]

  • Priyanka Chopra Sheila WIld Wild Country

    'Wild Wild Country' Movie in the Works Starring Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra is developing a feature film based on “Wild Wild Country,” the hit Netflix docu-series following the Rajneesh cult. Chopra will star as the Indian religious guru Bhagwan Rajneesh’s (also known as Osho) highly influential (and polarizing) assistant Ma Anand Sheela. The “Quantico” actress announced the plans during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on [...]

  • Alice Englert and Walton Goggins appear

    Sundance: Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Nabs 'Them That Follow' Foreign Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has picked up all international rights to “Them That Follow,” a drama about an obscure American Pentecostal sect that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Oscar nominee Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) and Walton Goggins (“Justified”). The Orchard picked up domestic rights earlier in the festival. “Them That [...]

  • Gina Rodríguez (GLORIA) stars in MISS

    Box Office: Can Gina Rodriguez's 'Miss Bala' Break 'Glass'' Streak?

    Gina Rodriguez is taking on the unlikeliest of competitors this weekend — Super Bowl LIII. The actress, best known for her titular role on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” is heading to the big screen for her first starring role in a studio film with “Miss Bala.” Sony’s thriller, based on the well-regarded 2011 Mexican [...]

  • Louisa Moritz Dead: Actress and Cosby

    Louisa Moritz, Actress and Cosby Accuser, Dies at 72

    One of the first seven women to come forward and accuse Bill Cosby of rape, actress, television personality and producer Louisa Moritz has died of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was 72. Moritz was born Louisa Castro in 1946 in Havana, Cuba. After moving to America in the 1950s, she saw the St. Moritz [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad