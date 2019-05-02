×
California Film Commissioner Out After 15 Years

Amy Lemisch
CREDIT: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Amy Lemisch is exiting her post as California Film Commissioner after 15 years on the job.

Lemisch will leave the state agency on May 10. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took office in January after Jerry Brown was termed out, is expected to announce her replacement in the next week, according to a commission spokesman. Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Lemisch was appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2004 and re-appointed by Brown. Prior to the appointment, Lemisch worked as a producer with Penny Marshall’s Parkway Productions. Her credits include producer on “With Friends Like These”; co-producer on “Riding in Cars With Boys,” “The Preacher’s Wife” and “Renaissance Man”; and associate producer on “A League of Their Own,” “Awakenings” and “Calendar Girl.”

During the latter years of Schwarzenegger’s tenure, which ended in 2011, Lemisch was part of the campaign to boost tax credits in California to combat runaway production, resulting in an annual allocation of $100 million.

The California program was more than tripled in size in 2014 to $330 million annually to compete effectively with incentives in New York and Georgia. The program is overseen by the state’s film commission, which selects the TV and movie projects to qualify partly based on the number of jobs created. In 2018, Brown signed an extension of California’s production tax credit program for five years beyond its 2020 expiration, with $1.6 billion in credits.

    Amy Lemisch is exiting her post as California Film Commissioner after 15 years on the job. Lemisch will leave the state agency on May 10. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took office in January after Jerry Brown was termed out, is expected to announce a new appointee as her replacement in the next week, according to [...]

