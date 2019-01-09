×

Caleb Landry Jones to Co-Star With Tom Hanks in Amblin’s ‘Bios’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Caleb Landry Jones is set to join Tom Hanks in Amblin Entertainment’s sci-fi pic “Bios,” sources tell Variety.

The film follows Finch, the last man on Earth. An ailing inventor facing his own mortality, Finch builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe. As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become “human” enough to take care of its charge, and the beloved pet to accept a new master.

Jones will be playing the robot in the motion-capture role.

Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed the Emmy-winning “Battle of the Bastards” episode of “Game of Thrones,” will direct with Craig Luck and Ivor Powell penning the script.

The film will be produced by Kevin Misher, as well as ImageMovers’ Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine, alongside Powell. Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, and Andy Berman will serve as executive producers.

Universal Pictures will distribute domestically and in select international territories.

After appearing in three Oscar favorites (“Get Out,” “The Florida Project,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Landry Jones stayed busy in 2018 with several movies hitting theaters, including “Tyrel,” “To the Night,” and “Welcome the Stranger.” He also appeared in Showtime’s revival of “Twin Peaks.”

He is repped by ICM Partners.

