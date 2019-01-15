Caleb Landry Jones Joins Ralph Fiennes in ‘The Forgiven’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Caleb Landry Jones will co-star with Ralph Fiennes, Rebecca Hall, and Mark Strong in “The Forgiven.”

John Michael McDonagh is directing the film, which is an adaptation of the novel by Lawrence Osborne. It deals with the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of an English couple, their friends and local Moroccans who all converge on a luxurious desert villa during a decadent weekend-long party.

Production is slated to commence early this year in Morocco. Elizabeth Eves will produce alongside McDonagh through their production company, House of Un-American Activities. CAA, which arranged financing, is representing the US rights. Meanwhile, IMR International is handling the foreign rights.

Jones also recently signed on to join Tom Hanks in Amblin’s sci-fi film “Bios.” He will portray a robot in the movie that follows the last man on Earth. His upcoming credits also include Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” “The Outpost” with Scott Eastwood, and Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers.”

He was in three of last year’s Oscar favorites: “Get Out,” “The Florida Project,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” On the TV front, he appeared in Showtime’s revival of “Twin Peaks.”

Jones is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Greg Slewett.