Cairo: Jury for Arab Critics’ Award for European Films Revealed

Forty-two film critics from 13 Arab countries have joined the jury for the Arab Critics’ Awards for European Films, with the award ceremony to be held at the Cairo Intl. Film Festival in November.

The jury will select the best European film from entries submitted by national film bodies from across Europe.

The awards have been launched by the Arab Cinema Center in partnership with European Film Promotion, an agency that champions European films around the world.

The critics from Egypt participating in the awards are: Ahmed Shawky, Amal Gamal, Andrew Mohsen, Essam Zakaria, Khaled Mahmoud, Magda Khirallah, Mohamed Atef, Ola Shafey, Ossama Abdel Fattah, Rasha Hosny, Safaa Elaisy and Tarek El Shinnawi.

The critics from Morocco are Abdelkarim Ouakrim, Hammadi Gueroum, Khalil Demmoun, Mohamed Benaziz, Rachid Naim and Mohammed Chouika.

The Iraqi critics are Kadhum Saloom, Kais Kassem, Mahdi Abba, Tarek Khuzai, Ziad Khuzai, Safaa Jibara Al-saleh and Erfan Rashid.

The Lebanese critics are Hauvick Habéchian, Houda Ibrahim, Mohammed Rouda and Nadim Jarjoura.

Those from Tunisia are Ikbal Zalila Lamia Guiga and Ben Chaabane, and from Algeria come Abdelkrim Kadri and Nabil Hadji. The Syrian critics are Ali Wajeeh, Ibrahim Haj Abdi and Nada Azhari.

The others are Hassan Haddad (Bahrain), Abdul Sattar Naji (Kuwait), Husam Asi (Palestine), Khalid Ali (Sudan), Nageh Hassan (Jordan), and Ola Kamel Al-Sheikh (Palestine).

Sonja Heinen, EFP’s managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to show a fine selection of films representing the great diversity of European cinema to such a distinguished jury of Arabian film critics.”

Photo (from left to right): Maher Diab, Sonja Heinen, Alaa Karkouti © ACC