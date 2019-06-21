×
Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in ‘The Craft’ Remake

Cailee Spaeny
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations to star as one of the young witches in Sony Pictures’ remake of 1996’s “The Craft” for Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment.

Robin Tunney starred in the original, portraying a new arrival at a high school who’s sought out by three students, played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True. The trio had been dabbling in witchcraft, and Tunney’s arrival enables all four to become adept at magic, but the new coven disintegrates when Balk’s character misuses her new power. The movie was a strong box office performer, earning $55 million on a budget of $15 million.

“Life in Pieces” star Zoe Lister-Jones will write and direct. Doug Wick, the producer of the original “The Craft,” will return in the same capacity along with partner Lucy Fisher through their Red Wagon banner. Jason Blum is also producing and his Blumhouse is co-financing. Fisher was vice chair of Columbia during the first movie. A July start date is being eyed for “The Craft.”

Spaeny starred as the daughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg opposite Felicity Jones in “On the Basis of Sex.” Her other feature credits include “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.” She will next be seen in FX’s Silicon Valley drama “Devs.” She is repped by WME, the U.K.’s Identity and Hansen Jacobson.

