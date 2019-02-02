×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Signs Tony Award Winner and Oscar Nominee Sophie Okonedo (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sophie Okonedo
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Tony Award winning and Academy Award nominated actress Sophie Okonedo has signed with CAA, Variety has learned.

Okonedo is a star of stage and screen, routinely alternating between movies and theater. She most recently played Kanga in Disney’s live-action film “Christopher Robin,” starring alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell. She will next be seen in “Wild Rose,” a coming-of-age drama that was a critical darling at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It also screened at the BFI London Film Festival and is set for release in the U.K. April 12 and May 19 in the U.S.

Okonedo breakthrough performance was in 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda,” playing Tatiana Rusesabagina, a woman trying to keep her family safe while her country descends into genocide. She earned an Oscar nomination for her work in that film. Okonedo went on to receive the Tony Award for best featured actress in a play for her performance in the 2014 revival of “A Raisin in the Sun.”The play marked her Broadway debut with Okonedo shining as part of an ensemble that included Denzel Washington and Anika Noni Rose. In 2016, she was nominated in the same category for her role in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” Okonedo performed alongside Saoirse Ronan and Ben Whishaw. In September 2018, Okonedo starred in “Anthony & Cleopatra” at the National Theatre in London alongside Ralph Fiennes. Directed by Simon Godwin, the production saw Okonedo win Best Actress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Related

Other work includes a Golden Globe nominated turn in “Tsunami: The Aftermath” and a BAFTA TV Award nomination for the drama series “Criminal Justice.” Her credits also include BBC One’s “Wanderlust,” alongside Toni Colette and Steve Mackintosh; and the features “Skin” and “The Secret Life of Bees.”

Other upcoming projects for Okonedo include the April release of the third installment of the “Hellboy” franchise, in which she appears opposite David Harbour and Milla Jovovich. She will also appear in the comedy series “Flack” (W Channel in the U.K. and Pop TV in the U.S.) and Channel 4’s “Chimerica.”

Okonedo continues to be represented by Hamilton Hodell in the UK. Her attorney is Peikoff Mahan.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Sophie Okonedo

    CAA Signs Tony Award Winner and Oscar Nominee Sophie Okonedo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tony Award winning and Academy Award nominated actress Sophie Okonedo has signed with CAA, Variety has learned. Okonedo is a star of stage and screen, routinely alternating between movies and theater. She most recently played Kanga in Disney’s live-action film “Christopher Robin,” starring alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell. She will next be seen in [...]

  • American Factory

    Netflix in Negotiations to Buy Documentary 'American Factory'

    Netflix is in negotiations to buy the worldwide rights to “American Factory,” which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the documentary competition. “American Factory,” directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, centers on the aftermath of the 2014 purchase of a General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio, which had closed in 2008. A [...]

  • 'Honeyland' Review: A Visually Poetic, Environmentally

    Sundance Film Review: 'Honeyland'

    The opening frames of “Honeyland” are so rustically sumptuous that you wonder, for a second, if they’ve somehow been art-directed. Elegantly dressed in a vivid ochre blouse and emerald headscarf, captured in long shot as she nimbly wends her way through a craggy but spectacular Balkan landscape, careworn middle-aged beekeeper Hatidze Muratova heads to check [...]

  • Pete Davidson Judd Apatow

    Judd Apatow's Pete Davidson Comedy Gets 2020 Release Date

    Universal Pictures has given a prime summer release date of June 19, 2020, to Pete Davidson’s untitled semi-autobiographical comedy from director Judd Apatow. The studio made the announcement Friday, three days after unveiling the project. The Universal Pictures film is written by Apatow, Davidson, and Dave Sirus. Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, lost his [...]

  • Javier Bardem Dune

    Javier Bardem Joins Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune' Reboot

    Javier Bardem is in negotiations to join the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya also in talks to join. Bardem will play Stilgar, the leader of a tribe that helps Chalamet’s character. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad