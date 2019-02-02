CAA Signs Tony Award Winner and Oscar Nominee Sophie Okonedo (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Award winning and Academy Award nominated actress Sophie Okonedo has signed with CAA, Variety has learned.

Okonedo is a star of stage and screen, routinely alternating between movies and theater. She most recently played Kanga in Disney’s live-action film “Christopher Robin,” starring alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell. She will next be seen in “Wild Rose,” a coming-of-age drama that was a critical darling at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It also screened at the BFI London Film Festival and is set for release in the U.K. April 12 and May 19 in the U.S.

Okonedo breakthrough performance was in 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda,” playing Tatiana Rusesabagina, a woman trying to keep her family safe while her country descends into genocide. She earned an Oscar nomination for her work in that film. Okonedo went on to receive the Tony Award for best featured actress in a play for her performance in the 2014 revival of “A Raisin in the Sun.”The play marked her Broadway debut with Okonedo shining as part of an ensemble that included Denzel Washington and Anika Noni Rose. In 2016, she was nominated in the same category for her role in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” Okonedo performed alongside Saoirse Ronan and Ben Whishaw. In September 2018, Okonedo starred in “Anthony & Cleopatra” at the National Theatre in London alongside Ralph Fiennes. Directed by Simon Godwin, the production saw Okonedo win Best Actress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Other work includes a Golden Globe nominated turn in “Tsunami: The Aftermath” and a BAFTA TV Award nomination for the drama series “Criminal Justice.” Her credits also include BBC One’s “Wanderlust,” alongside Toni Colette and Steve Mackintosh; and the features “Skin” and “The Secret Life of Bees.”

Other upcoming projects for Okonedo include the April release of the third installment of the “Hellboy” franchise, in which she appears opposite David Harbour and Milla Jovovich. She will also appear in the comedy series “Flack” (W Channel in the U.K. and Pop TV in the U.S.) and Channel 4’s “Chimerica.”

Okonedo continues to be represented by Hamilton Hodell in the UK. Her attorney is Peikoff Mahan.