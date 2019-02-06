CAA Sets New Leadership Structure in Motion Picture Department With Several Promotions

CAA has set new leadership group structure in its motion picture group starting by tapping Todd Feldman, Risa Gertner, Joel Lubin, and Jack Whigham as the new co-heads of the department.

In addition, motion picture agent Maha Dakhil and Roeg Sutherland, head of CAA Media Finance, have assumed leadership positions overseeing CAA’s international film group, focusing on expanding the motion picture group’s global footprint. In their newly created roles, this collective will guide the overall strategic direction of the agency’s motion picture activities and jointly oversee its ongoing collaborations, on behalf of storytellers, across the entertainment landscape.

Dave Bugliari and Franklin Latt have been promoted to motion picture talent department co-heads. Bugliari and Latt, who both began their careers at CAA, collectively represent such artists as Academy Award nominees Bradley Cooper and Glenn Close, in addition to Margot Robbie and Lucas Hedges, among others.

The motion picture literary department will be co-led by Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti. Rabinow, a 10-year CAA veteran, and Ziniti, who joined the agency in 2014, represent many of today’s most accomplished writers, directors, and producers, including Academy Award winner and current nominee Jordan Peele and Oscar nominees Melissa McCarthy and Phil Johnston, plus Rachel Brosnahan and Reed Morano, among others.

Benjamin Kramer, a 13-year CAA veteran, has been named co-head of CAA Media Finance and will work alongside Sutherland to lead the department’s continued work in the packaging and representation of independently financed film, television, and digital content. The media finance group has also been instrumental in structuring production companies and the formation of market-leading domestic and international distribution entities.

Rachel Rusch has been named head of CAA’s comedy department. Rusch, whose clients include Trevor Noah, James Corden, Raphael Bob Waksberg, Natalie Morales, Neal Brennan, and Leslie Jones, will lead the agency’s extensive comedy business across film and television.

Michelle Weiner will continue to lead the books department, overseeing the agency’s book-to-film/television and publishing activities. CAA’s books department has become a dominant force in the industry, with client books featured on the New York Times best-seller list more than 300 times last year.

“Our leadership team has been instrumental to the Motion Picture department’s tremendous success,” said CAA president Richard Lovett. “They have pioneered ground-breaking deal structures and activated all areas of the agency to service clients in the best way possible. This new role provides an opportunity for them to execute on broader initiatives and continue to power our drive for innovation. With this next generation of leadership, CAA is better positioned than ever in the global marketplace to serve our clients across all areas of opportunity.”