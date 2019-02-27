×
Film News Roundup: Byron Allen’s Freestyle Buys ‘American Futbol’ Soccer Documentary

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Freestyle Digital Media

In today’s film news roundup, “American Futbol” finds a distributor, Alfred Molina gets an honor, Paramount promotes Dan Cohen and Train singer Patrick Monahan gets a movie gig.

ACQUISITION

Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American distribution rights for the documentary “American Futbol” and will release it on demand and DVD on March 12.

“American Fútbol” is a four-month adventure through Latin America with a group of American friends and filmmakers as they discover the unique power of soccer to unite people and transcend sports.

“Soccer was our passport on this journey,” said director/producer Petar Madjarac. “It helped us cross the U.S./Mexico border, bonded us to a team once run by a Colombian drug cartel; introduced us to a blind soccer team in Bogotá, and explained how soccer impacts racism in Ecuador.

The film, which was shot in the run-up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, was co-produced by Madjarac, Sam Mathius, Austin Ahlborg and Peter Karl, who is also the film’s writer and co-director. Here’s the trailer:

 

FESTIVAL HONOR

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival will honor Alfred Molina with this year’s King Vidor Award on March 16 at the Fremont Theater.

His credits include “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Enchanted April,” “Boogie Nights,” “Chocolat,”  “Spider-Man 2,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “An Education” and “Love Is Strange.” He was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the anthology television series “Feud.”

Following the presentation, TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz will host a discussion of Molina’s career.

PARAMOUNT PROMOTION

Paramount Pictures Is elevating Dan Cohen to president of worldwide home entertainment and television distribution.

Cohen, who currently serves as president of worldwide television licensing, assumes the role previously held by Mary Daily. Cohen joined Paramount in 2017. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Disney/ABC.

Cohen will report to Andrew Gumpert, Paramount’s chief operating officer. Bob Buchi, president of worldwide home entertainment will continue in his current role, reporting to Cohen.

MUSIC DEAL

Patrick Monahan, lead singer of Train, has signed on to write original music for the Optimism Entertainment faith-based feature “Walking with Her,” starring Edward James Olmos and  George Lopez.

The film is based on the novel by author Joe. S Bullock and was adapted for the screen by  Mark Medoff. Ross Marks is directing the story of an ordinary man who receives a message from God on his computer screen that tells him he has been chosen to deliver an inspirational message to the world that the seemingly impossible is possible.

The film is currently in post-production. Supporting cast includes Kathleen Quinlan, Billy Boyd and Christopher McDonald

