Busan Festival to Cancel Opening Eve Event as Typhoon Hits City

Busan International Film Festival, South Korea’s largest film festival, has cancelled its opening eve event due to typhoon MITAG.

“We inform that the opening eve event that was set to take place Wednesday (Oct. 2) 6 p.m. has been cancelled, as an advanced special typhoon statement has been issued due to the effect of typhoon MITAG,” the festival office said in an email statement. “We, therefore, for the safety of our audiences and guests, inform that we have decided to cancel the event.”

According to local Local weather forecasters, the typhoon is likely to land on the southwestern coast of the Korean Peninsula around midnight Wednesday.

The Busan festival’s opening ceremony is scheduled to take place Thursday evening, and is expected to go ahead. Last year, due to typhoon Kong-Rey, BIFF had to cancel or relocate some of the outdoor events and guests’ stage greetings.

This year’s film lineup features two Venice selections, Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “The Truth” and David Michod’s “The King” as gala presentations. Other gala presentations include Wayne Wang’s U.S.-Korea co-production “Coming Home Again,” and Robert Guediguian’s “Gloria Mundi.” Busan also confirmed that American actor Timothee Chalamet will visit the festival for his Netflix film “The King.”

Also joining the festival this year is a new Icon section, which will showcase master filmmakers’ works regardless of their origins. The new section includes Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s world premiere of “Marghe and Her Mother” and several selections from Cannes.