BTS’ ‘Bring the Soul’ Breaks Event Cinema Records Selling 2.55 Million Tickets

BTS
CREDIT: Trafalgar Releasing

South Korean boy band BTS have broken event cinema records yet again with their latest hit “Bring the Soul: The Movie.” Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing announced Wednesday that the documentary feature had sold a record 2.55 million tickets across 112 territories worldwide – the widest ever release for an event cinema title.

“Bring the Soul” combines performances from the group’s “Love Yourself” world tour with a conversation between the septet filmed in Paris in October 2018.

Distributor Trafalgar Releasing launched the film Aug. 7, playing in more than 5,000 movie theaters on a limited engagement and grossing a record box office of $24.3 million worldwide. It’s U.S. and U.K. launches both landed top ten positions on its opening weekend, with U.S. fans delivering box office takings of $4.5 million.

“Bring the Soul” is the third concert documentary featuring BTS, the best-selling South Korean artists of all-time with album sales of over 15 million, following “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” which set event cinema records in November last year with a global box office of $18.5 million, and “BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul.” The new film was co-produced by Big Hit and A Camp Entertainment.

Earlier this week the global superstars won the MTV Video Music Award’s inaugural award for best K-pop group for their song “Boy With Luv.”

