New BTS Concert Film Set for Biggest-Ever Event Cinema Release

Korean pop band BTS is on track to set another big-screen record with their latest concert film, “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul,” which will have the widest event cinema release in history. The film will hit 3,800 cinemas across 95 countries as part of a one-day release on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Pathe Live has the worldwide rights to “Love Yourself in Seoul” and is taking it out internationally. The film will be released in the U.S., Latin America, Australasia and throughout the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

The last BTS film to hit theaters, “Burn the Stage,” notched an admissions record with 2 million globally. After an encore release, it also achieved the highest-ever box office gross for an event cinema film, raking in $18.5 million and ousting One Direction from the top spot.

Trafalgar Releasing handled that film and will handle the U.K. release of “Love Yourself in Seoul” as the local sub-distributor. In the U.S. the sub-distributor is Fathom Events.

The new film shows the seven-member K-pop band in action last August at the Olympic Stadium in the South Korean capital as part of their latest tour. Big Hit Entertainment and CJ CGV SCREENX handled production of the concert film.

Pathe Live said the film would be screened in ScreenX-equipped theaters in 15 countries. The Korean-developed immersive technology uses projections on the side walls of the auditorium to create a 270-degree viewing experience, and was recently installed at multiple Cineworld sites.

Check out the trailer for the movie below.