New BTS Concert Movie, ‘Bring the Soul,’ Sets Another Event Cinema Record

South Korean boy band BTS has set another record with a concert film, with “Bring the Soul: The Movie” heading into 110 countries, the widest-ever event cinema release.

Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing are releasing the film from Wednesday, with the majority of screenings running through Sunday.

The concert film follows the hugely successful band at the end of its Love Yourself tour in Europe. Park Jun Soo directs, and Big Hit Entertainment and Camp Entertainment produce the film.

BTS – comprising band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – have already proved to be an event cinema sensation. The “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul” movie held the previous record for the widest event cinema release, playing in 3,800 cinemas across 95 countries.

Another BTS film, “Burn the Stage,” notched an admissions record, racking up 2 million globally. It also set a record box office gross of $18.5 million, ousting another boy band, One Direction, from the top spot.

The latest film will go out in the U.S. and U.K., among other countries. Other European territories include France and Germany. In Asia it will be released in India, Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan. It will also play in Brazil and Mexico.