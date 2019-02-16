Bruno Ganz, ‘Downfall’ and ‘Wings of Desire’ Star, Dies at 77

Bruno Ganz, best known for dramatizing Adolf Hitler’s final days in “Downfall,” has died. The Swiss actor was 77 years old. The cause was reportedly colon cancer.

In addition to delivering one of the definitive cinematic portrayals of the Nazi leader, Ganz played an angel who gives up immortality to experience earthly pleasures in Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire” (1987). He reprised that role in Wenders’ 1993 follow-up “Faraway, So Close!”

His celestial performance was so memorable that Ganz once told an interview that people ascribed special powers to him when they recognized him in public.

“People in planes said: ‘Ah, no need to be afraid, because with you here, nothing can happen. Now we are safe,'” Ganz told the Danish film journal P.O.V. “Or a mother said to her child: ‘Look, there’s your guardian angel.’ They weren’t joking.”

Other notable roles include turns in Stephen Daldry’s Oscar-nominated “The Reader” (2008), Werner Herzog’s “Nosferatu” (1979), Jonathan Demme’s remake of “The Manchurian Candidate” (2004, and Franklin J. Schaffner’s “The Boys from Brazil” (1978) in which he played a professor who discovers a plan by the Nazis to create clones.

For “Downfall,” Ganz researched Hitler for four months, delivering a portrait of an alternately defiant and despondent Führer whose dark dreams of ruling Europe have ended in a nondescript bunker with only a few sycophants and loyalists surrounding him as the Allies close in. Though most reviews were favorable, “Downfall” was criticized in some corners for humanizing Hitler.

In a 2005 interview with the Irish Times, Ganz responded to that criticism, saying, “What people need is for Hitler to actually represent evil itself. But what is evil itself? That means nothing to me. I have to perform a living human being.”

“We know how to judge Hitler,” he added. “We don’t need another film that condemns him. We already know where we stand on this. I mean there is certainly no sympathy for Hitler in the film.”

Years later, scenes of Ganz as Hitler raving and pounding the table became the basis for “Hitler Rant” parody videos on YouTube that purported to show the German leader losing it over everything from Coldplay breaking up to the new “Star Trek” movie. Most of these videos were later taken down as a copyright violation.

Ganz also had a successful stage career, performing in everything from Harold Pinter’s “The Homecoming” to Goethe’s “Faust.”

More recent works included Sally Potter’s 2017 British social comedy “The Party,” which screened in competition at the Berlin Film Festival, and Matti Geschonneck’s ensemble drama “In Times of Fading Light,” about a communist East German family, which likewise screen in Berlin in 2017.

Ganz made his final big-screen appearance in Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built,” which premiered last year in Cannes.

An active member of the German film community, Ganz served as president of the German Film Academy alongside actress Iris Berben from 2010 to 2013. In 2010, he received a European Film Award for his lifetime achievement.