×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Springsteen Talks ‘Western Stars’ Film, Explains ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Cover at New York Premiere

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Springsteen attends the special screening of "Western Stars" at Metrograph, in New YorkNY Special Screening of "Western Stars", New York, USA - 16 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s been widely reported that for his most recent album, “Western Stars,” Bruce Springsteen sought inspiration from styles of music he had never previously leaned on: the smooth orchestrated pop that composers such as Jimmy Webb and Burt Bacharach perfected in the 1960s and ‘70s. As he pointed out, less noted is the fact that for the first time in his career, he used major seventh chords.

Yet as different as “Western Stars” is from his other 18 studio albums, for the film of a performance of the album, he leaned on something very familiar: Telling his personal truths — about his shortcomings as a person, his desire for a better tomorrow for his family and country, subjects like redemption and forgiveness and love.

Between songs in the film, which had its New York premiere on a very rainy Wednesday on the Lower East Side, Springsteen reflects on his life and songwriting much as he did in his book, Broadway show and at many a concert with the E Street Band.

“It was all very organic,” Springsteen said of the process of writing a script for the concert film he co-directed with longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. “We weren’t going to tour, so I decided to film a performance of the album and then, out of that, I felt like I needed to have a way that the fans could access the inner life of the songs. And so I started to write a script that turned into a movie, and here we are.

“It’s not something you’re thinking a lot of before you do it.”

Zimny said the spoken portions of the film — which truly distinguish it from other concert films — evolved after the two sat down with an early cut and the interstitials were interviews with Springsteen talking about the songs. “It didn’t feel right, and Bruce came back with this script and it worked.”

Springsteen started contemplating the album in 2012 and over time wrote about 40 songs before editing it down to the 14 that made the collection. The film was much quicker: they rehearsed for a day with the orchestra in New York, then once in the barn on his ranch in Colt’s Neck, N.J., and then shot it over two days.

“We looked at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, and thought about that,” Springsteen said of his location scouting, “but the barn was really, really significant. It worked out perfectly.”

Zimny, who has made all of Springsteen’s archival films and won an Emmy for directing the “Springsteen on Broadway” pic on Netflix, attended some of the album’s recording sessions but didn’t film any of them.

Then Springsteen called and suggested they make a film of the album’s songs. Just the “cinematic nature” of the songs, Zimny says, made it different from the Broadway film. “We knew we wanted a small audience, that the film would really capture the fullness of the sound of the orchestra. The songs are small movies of their own — they’re all [self-contained] stories.”

Collectively, they mapped out the shots and worked side-by-side in the editing room piecing together the performance, old home movies, shots of the open wilderness and Springsteen’s commentary. As Springsteen said at a London Q&A this week, “It was very enjoyable because I got to go inside the songs again, and try to have a deeper understanding of what they were actually about.”

Wednesday’s event was attended by longtime Springsteen associates such as Steven Van Zandt and Jimmy Iovine plus manager Jon Landau, Clive Davis and filmmaker David Chase.

Variety got The Boss to smile and shrug when we questioned his selection of “Rhinestone Cowboy” as the film’s lone cover. It’s one of the few Glen Campbell hits Jimmy Webb did not write.

“It was just a song that came up in an instant, you know,” he said. “A really beautifully written song [by Larry Weis] and it was always one of my favorites by Glen Campbell.”

More Film

  • The Jesus Rolls

    Rome Film Review: 'The Jesus Rolls'

    The Jesus lives! The oddball bowling obsessive immortalized by John Turturro in “The Big Lebowski” resurfaces two decades later in “The Jesus Rolls,” a road movie every bit as eccentric as the character he played in the 1998 cult favorite. In a way, the “Lebowski” connection does a disservice to Turturro’s film — an in-spirit [...]

  • Abominable

    Malaysia Orders Cuts to 'Abominable' Over Controversial Map Scene

    Malaysia has ordered cuts to the U.S.-Chinese animated feature “Abominable,” which includes a scene involving a map that portrays China’s contested territorial claims in the South China Sea. The map scene has already caused the film to be banned in Vietnam. The Philippines foreign minister Teodoro Locsin this week called for “Abominable” to be boycotted, [...]

  • Kung Fu Panda 3

    Universal's Beijing Resort to Partner With Alibaba on Digitization

    Amid fierce controversy about the leverage China has over U.S. entertainment firms with significant mainland operations, Universal Beijing Resort and Alibaba announced a strategic partnership Thursday to digitize the forthcoming theme park in China’s capital. Facial recognition and the use of big data will be the norm at the new resort, which will use an [...]

  • They Shall Not Grow Old restoration

    Peter Jackson Documentary 'They Shall Not Grow Old' Nabs Limited China Release

    The Peter Jackson produced and directed World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” will hit Chinese theaters on November 11. Though it will roll out nationwide, it will do so via the China’s National Arthouse Alliance, which has limited screens. The 2018 documentary puts together interviews with WWI veterans and more than 100-year-old [...]

  • Zombieland Double Tap

    'Zombieland: Double Tap' Hopes to Recapture Raunchy Zombie Magic, 10 Years Later

    Audiences may have a few questions about the sequel to 2009’s hit “Zombieland,” which opens Friday. Why did it take 10 years to make a second one, after the first grossed $102.4 million worldwide on a $23 million budget, making it the third-biggest zombie movie of all time (second-biggest if you don’t count “Hotel Transylvania,” [...]

  • AMC TheatresShop signs, Los Angeles, America

    AMC Theatres Accused of Firing VP Who Complained of Gender Pay Gap

    A former vice president at AMC Theatres filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the company of firing her after she complained that she was paid far less than her male peers. Tonya Mangels, who was vice president of product marketing, said that in March 2018 her supervisor inadvertently sent her a spreadsheet that included [...]

  • Sir Elton John poses for photographers

    Elton John Calls 'Lion King' Remake a 'Huge Disappointment'

    Elton John isn’t feeling the love for Disney’s latest live-action remake. In an interview with GQ U.K., the legendary musician criticized Disney’s remake of “The Lion King,” citing the film’s music as a “huge disappointment.” “The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad