Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Western Stars’ Soundtrack Album

After waiting four years to drop his “Western Stars” album, Bruce Springsteen has tripled down: After releasing the album earlier this year, he’s released a film about it and, on Oct. 25, a soundtrack to that film.

Columbia Records will release “Western Stars – Songs From The Film,” featuring each of the live performances captured in Springsteen’s directorial debut, “Western Stars,” which he co-directed by longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. The soundtrack includes every song from Springsteen’s most recent studio album of the same name, as well as a cover of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” — a song that summarizing many of the elements he described to Variety in 2017 as inspiring the album. Springsteen and Ron Aniello produced the soundtrack.

The ‘Western Stars’ film is a “cinematic retelling” of Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, as he plays the album backed by a band and full orchestra at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, NJ. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, with special guest Patti Scialfa. Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr, and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer.

‘Western Stars – Songs From The Film’ track list:

Hitch Hikin’ The Wayfarer Tucson Train Western Stars Sleepy Joe’s Café Drive Fast (The Stuntman) Chasin’ Wild Horses Sundown Somewhere North of Nashville Stones There Goes My Miracle Hello Sunshine Moonlight Motel Rhinestone Cowboy