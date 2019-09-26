×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Western Stars’ Soundtrack Album

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with Bruce Springsteen & Martin Scorsese, Raleigh Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After waiting four years to drop his “Western Stars” album, Bruce Springsteen has tripled down: After releasing the album earlier this year, he’s released a film about it and, on Oct. 25, a soundtrack to that film.

Columbia Records will release “Western Stars – Songs From The Film,” featuring each of the live performances captured in Springsteen’s directorial debut, “Western Stars,” which he co-directed by longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. The soundtrack includes every song from Springsteen’s most recent studio album of the same name, as well as a cover of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” — a song that summarizing many of the elements he described to Variety in 2017 as inspiring the album. Springsteen and Ron Aniello produced the soundtrack.

The ‘Western Stars’ film is a “cinematic retelling” of Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, as he plays the album backed by a band and full orchestra at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, NJ. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, with special guest Patti Scialfa. Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr, and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer.

‘Western Stars – Songs From The Film’ track list:

  1. Hitch Hikin’
  2. The Wayfarer
  3. Tucson Train
  4. Western Stars
  5. Sleepy Joe’s Café
  6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)
  7. Chasin’ Wild Horses
  8. Sundown
  9. Somewhere North of Nashville
  10. Stones
  11. There Goes My Miracle
  12. Hello Sunshine
  13. Moonlight Motel
  14. Rhinestone Cowboy

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Gemini Man

    Film Review: Will Smith in 'Gemini Man'

    Sharpshooter assassin Henry Brogan is 51 years old. Time to call it quits, he figures, popping the 72nd kill of his career from what looks to be at least a mile away. Only Brogan can make a shot like that. But his conscience is starting to catch up with him and now he’s going to [...]

  • Movie Distribution WIndows

    Coming Soon: Inside the Battle to Find the Right Movie Release Date

    Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of  domestic distribution, spends a good part of his day obsessing over a calendar.  In another era, executives like Goldstein would have spent half their time on the road in meetings with theater owners from Chanute, Kan., to Montpelier, Vt., haggling and calling in favors to secure as many screens [...]

  • Only the Animals

    Tokyo Film Festival Lineup Favors Non-Asian Films

    The Tokyo International Film Festival will this year give over most of its competition section to films from outside East Asia. This contrasts to previous editions with a strong presence from the region. The festival, which will hold its 32nd edition next month, announced its lineup Thursday. Of the 14 announced films for competition, only [...]

  • Beyond the Horizon

    Returning San Sebastian New Director Delphine Lehericey on ‘Beyond the Horizon’

    Delphine Lehericey’s “Beyond the Horizon” may be playing the New Directors section at San Sebastian, but the young director is really anything but, having spent the last decade working in live theater and making a number of TV documentaries before, in 2013, making her fiction feature debut with another New Directors player, “Puppylove.” Based on [...]

  • management agency ymu paul randle holly

    Management Group YMU Shuffles Management Pack

    YMU Group, the management firm borne out of private equity firm Trilantic’s acquisition of the James Grant Group, has shuffled its management pack, creating a U.K. CEO position, and naming a new entertainment MD, and head of drama. YMU upped Mary Bekhait to a newly created U.K. CEO role last week that spans sport, music, [...]

  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie- Farmageddon

    Zurich Festival's Summit Spotlights Family Films, Streaming Revolution

    The Zurich Summit has, over the years, become a major industry gathering at the film festival, attracting Hollywood players and entertainment business reps from both sides of the Atlantic. Running Sept. 28-29 at the palatial Dolder Grand Hotel, the summit focuses on current business trends and the pertinent issues and challenges facing the industry. This [...]

  • Joker Movie 2019

    Zurich Film Festival Screens 'Joker,' 'Judy,' Honors Stewart, Blanchett

    The 15th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 26-Oct. 6) is marking a major changing of the guard while again presenting an impressive selection of high-profile international works and showcasing the latest in Swiss cinema. Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” Rupert Goold’s “Judy” and James Mangold’s “Le Mans ’66” (aka “Ford v Ferrari”) are among the films screening in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad