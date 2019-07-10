×

Bruce Springsteen Reveals ‘Western Stars’ Film

Bruce Springsteen called in to the E Street Radio channel on Sirius XM to chat about his new record, “Western Stars” and share some news about a new film based on the music.

“We made a film of us playing the ‘Western Stars’ album start to finish, plus some other things,” he revealed. “I knew we weren’t going to tour, so I figured this was the best way to do it.

“[The film] is looking good — that will be exciting,” he continued. “It will be out in the calendar year.”

Springsteen confirmed the film was directed by Thom Zimny, who was also behind the camera for  “Springsteen on Broadway,” and “Bruce Springsteen: Hunter of Invisible Game” (2014), among other films. He picked up a Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video for “Wings on Wheels: The Making of Born to Run” (2005). A rep for the singer did not immediately have further information.

He also spoke about the positive reaction the album, which is in an orchestral pop style he had not worked in before, has received.

“We’re excited about the whole reception to the record,” he said. “I thought the record was a little off to the left, didn’t know what response we would get. Seeing how the record was received was very exciting and how we could further that experience for the fans. Fans have come up to me telling me how much they like it.”

The 69-year old singer phoned in after a workout at his local gym, just days after performing at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Springsteen joined E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent for one song, “Dirty Rotten Shame,” and a full seven song set with Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes.

Tallent, Springsteen said, is “quite a good guitarist.”

As for his decision not to tour, Springsteen said he is busy “working on other things.” Although he did not mention it, he said several weeks back that a new album and tour with the E Street Band is in the works.

Springsteen also expressed appreciation to his fan base. saying that ” if you want to be great, you need to have a great audience.”

“Jon [Landau, his longtime manager] and I were talking about this, we worked hard over the years. We have built an audience that follows me where I need to go,” he said. “That is deeply appreciated by me, something I’m proud of — the fan don’t want to hear a specific group of songs. If I keep the quality of what I’m doing, they’re adventurous to go with me where I want to go. That is the greatest gift to give to an artist: to let [us] go there.”

