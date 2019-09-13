Bruce Springsteen Documentary ‘Western Stars’ Set for Early Opening

Bruce Springsteen documentary “Western Stars” has been set for an exclusive two-night theatrical release on Oct. 19 and 23 by Warner Bros. and Fathom Events.

The showings, which will take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes with Springsteen, never-before-seen archival footage and previously unreleased music from the Springsteen vault.

“Western Stars” was directed by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zinny and Springsteen, marking his directorial debut. Following the Fathom events, “Western Stars” is slated for nationwide release on Oct. 25 through Warner Bros.

The movie includes performances of all 13 songs from the “Western Stars” album, which was released in June as Sprigsteen’s first studio album in five years. The film evokes the American West and explores themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time. It also a personal narration of the songs by Springsteen. The album is backed up by a 30-piece orchestra and was recorded in Springsteen’s barn.

The documentary producers are Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis, with Springsteen serving as an executive prodcuer. Fathom Events, a specialist one- and two-night showings of entertainment events and re-releases, is a joint venture of the AMC, Cinemark and Regal theatrical chains. is a producer.