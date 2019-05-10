Bros Head to the U.S. With Gravitas Releasing ‘After the Screaming Stops’ On-Demand

The film charting the stormy reunion of British pop band Bros has been picked up for the U.S. by Gravitas Ventures, which will release the feature doc across on-demand and home entertainment channels.

“Bros: After the Screaming Stops” captured viewers’ imaginations in the U.K. It shows the band’s twin brothers preparing for a reunion gig. Luke and Matt Goss are seen candidly sharing their thoughts on getting back together – and the film shows some tender and some more volatile meetings between the pair. They also reflect on the stellar success of their band in the 1980s.

The documentary won a BAFTA craft award earlier this year. Red Arrow’s Gravitas landed the U.S. rights from Fulwell 73, the U.K. firm that produced the film.

“Since the very first screening, the reaction we’ve received to ‘Bros: After the Screaming Stops’ has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Leo Pearlman, partner at Fulwell 73. “We always set out to make a documentary that was candid, wasn’t sugar coated, told the true story of fame and would appeal not just to Brosettes but to everyone and it’s been great to see audiences really embrace it.

“As Matt and Luke are based in Las Vegas and LA, we’re really pleased to have Gravitas Ventures on board and have North American audiences see this, and hopefully it will capture the zeitgeist there as much as it has in the U.K.”