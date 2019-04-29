×

NFL Superstar DeAndre Hopkins’ Mother to Be Subject of New Film

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
DeAndre Hopkins
CREDIT: Trask Smith/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

BRON Studios has partnered with Good Fear and Kituufu Films to develop and produce “Sabrina,” the story of NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, as a feature film.

“My mom has always put everyone before herself and sacrificed things unimaginable. Now it’s time for people to see her true value and learn that giving up is not an option,” said Hopkins.

The pic will be directed by Sam Bailey with Kristen Buckley set to write the screenplay. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will produce the film for Good Fear along with Humble Lukanga for Kituufu Films and Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON Studios.

BRON is financing the film in association with Creative Wealth Media, led by Jason Cloth, who is executive producing with Kristen Buckley. The studio’s Jordan Moldo championed the project and will serve as an executive. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

The film follows a young, single mother who is attacked and left for dead and finds herself in a battle to change the course of her life and stay on the new path she’s created for herself and her four children.

Related

“BRON prides itself on telling real, human stories that highlight the strength of spirit,” said Gilbert. “When I heard the story of this extraordinary woman and her incredible family, we had to get involved.”

DeAndre “Nuk” Hopkins is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and was the Houston Texans’ first-round selection in the 2013 draft. He had two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and in 2017, his play was rewarded with a lucrative new contract. In the following season, he topped the league in receiving touchdowns and was named First-Team All-Pro.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • DeAndre Hopkins

    NFL Superstar DeAndre Hopkins' Mother to Be Subject of New Film

    BRON Studios has partnered with Good Fear and Kituufu Films to develop and produce “Sabrina,” the story of NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, as a feature film. “My mom has always put everyone before herself and sacrificed things unimaginable. Now it’s time for people to see her true value and learn that giving [...]

  • Joe and Anthony Russo Brothers

    Russo Brothers Say Streaming War Comes Down to Netflix vs. Disney+

    Fresh off the record-obliterating opening weekend of “Avengers: Endgame,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo waded into the ongoing debate about the arms race over streaming platforms. Discussing the similarities between the tentpole film business and the huge-spending streaming content marketplace, Joe Russo spoke plainly about who is leading the charge for the latter. “The closest [...]

  • Nicholas Hoult Joins Angelina Jolie in

    Nicholas Hoult Joins Angelina Jolie in Thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “X-Men” star Nicholas Hoult is set to join Angelina Jolie the wilderness thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” sources tell Variety. Taylor Sheridan is directing the movie, which is based on Michael Koryta’s novel about 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for [...]

  • Elle Fanning Berlin

    Cannes Announces 2019 Jury Members Including Elle Fanning and Yorgos Lanthimos

    The Cannes Film Festival has announced the full jury for the 2019 edition. Joining president Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu will be the actresses Elle Fanning (“The Beguiled”) and Maimouna N’Diaye (“Gardens in Automn”) and the filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos, whose last film “The Favourite” earned Olivia Colman a best actress Oscar; Paweł Pawlikowski, whose black and white [...]

  • John Singleton

    John Singleton to Be Taken Off Life Support Today

    Writer-director John Singleton, a pioneering African-American filmmaker and TV producer, will be taken off of life support today, nearly two weeks after he suffered a debilitating stroke. Singleton’s family issued a statement Monday citing the “agonizing decision” to remove him from life support at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Singleton turned 51 in [...]

  • Matthew Modine Running for SAG-AFTRA President

    Matthew Modine Running for SAG-AFTRA President

    Veteran actor Matthew Modine is running for president of SAG-AFTRA as the head of the ticket for the  Membership First faction of the performers union. Modine was first elected as a member of the SAG-AFTRA national board in 2017. He’s the first candidate to announce for the presidency. Current president Gabrielle Carteris, who won a [...]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts 3' to Open in

    'Fantastic Beasts 3' Scores 2021 Release Date

    Muggles will have to wait a while before returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Warner Bros. announced the third “Fantastic Beasts” film will hit theaters on Nov. 12, 2021. Production on the movie is expected to begin in spring of 2020. “We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad