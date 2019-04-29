NFL Superstar DeAndre Hopkins’ Mother to Be Subject of New Film

BRON Studios has partnered with Good Fear and Kituufu Films to develop and produce “Sabrina,” the story of NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, as a feature film.

“My mom has always put everyone before herself and sacrificed things unimaginable. Now it’s time for people to see her true value and learn that giving up is not an option,” said Hopkins.

The pic will be directed by Sam Bailey with Kristen Buckley set to write the screenplay. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will produce the film for Good Fear along with Humble Lukanga for Kituufu Films and Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON Studios.

BRON is financing the film in association with Creative Wealth Media, led by Jason Cloth, who is executive producing with Kristen Buckley. The studio’s Jordan Moldo championed the project and will serve as an executive. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

The film follows a young, single mother who is attacked and left for dead and finds herself in a battle to change the course of her life and stay on the new path she’s created for herself and her four children.

“BRON prides itself on telling real, human stories that highlight the strength of spirit,” said Gilbert. “When I heard the story of this extraordinary woman and her incredible family, we had to get involved.”

DeAndre “Nuk” Hopkins is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and was the Houston Texans’ first-round selection in the 2013 draft. He had two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and in 2017, his play was rewarded with a lucrative new contract. In the following season, he topped the league in receiving touchdowns and was named First-Team All-Pro.