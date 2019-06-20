×
‘Broad City’ Stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Are Still Going to Work Together: ‘Don’t You Worry’

Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer.
There are times that “The Big Ticket” podcast will feature guests who you may not necessarily think of when you think of movies. But as I’ve said since the launch of the podcast, who doesn’t love talking about movies?

With that in mind, this week’s guests are “Broad City” co-creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. I sat down with them in March at Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin during South by Southwest, where they hosted a special screening of their series’ finale.

“You will be seeing plenty more from each of us, both of us together so don’t you worry,” Glazer said, trying to squash fans’ worries that we’ve seen the last of their collaborations.

In film news, Glazer recently wrapped “False Positive,” an A24 movie she co-wrote with director John Lee. Glazer also co-stars alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. The plot is being kept under wraps (a rep for the studio insists that reports of it being a horror film involving a couple trying to get pregnant with the help of a twisted fertility doctor are not accurate).

“It’s going to be insane,” Glazer said. “It’s about the patriarchy…as expressed through medicine.”

Brosnan happens to also co-star in the movie that Glazer told me she could watch over and over again: “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

“I’ve seen it like 60 times,” Glazer said. “It’s just funny, devastating, family dynamics are explored, romance is explored,” she said. “Gender bending is explored. There’s just so much in it. It’s a classic movie structure that doesn’t feel formulaic. It’s surprising every time [Sally Field and Robin Williams] fist break up. You’re like, ‘No, no!’ It’s just so f—king good.”

As for Jacobson, she named “When Harry Met Sally” as her go-to film. “I could just watch it,” she said. “It’s so easy…And it’s very New York.”

Glazer added, “Friendship into romance—it’s just done so elegantly.”

For more of Glazer and Jacobson, listen to the full episode of “The Big Ticket” below. Find out about recent movies that made them cry and what I said that left Glazer with “full body, four limb chills.”

You can find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

