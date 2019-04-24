Amazon’s ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ Sets Summer Release

×
CREDIT: Jon Pack
CREDIT: Jon Pack

Brittany Runs a Marathon” will be rushing to theaters on Aug. 23.

Amazon Studios dated the comedy on Wednesday. The pic, starring Jillian Bell (“Rough Night,” “22 Jump Street”), won the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival. The flick follows the titutal Brittany, who decides to run around New York City in order to improve her failing health when her party-girl lifestyle catches up with her.

Paul Downs Colaizzo, an award-winning playwright, makes his directorial debut with “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” based on the real-life experiences of his best friend Brittany.

Amazon bought the movie following its Sundance premiere in a massive $14 million deal. In his review for Variety, Dennis Harvey said the pic “earns every emotional beat that might seem formulaic in four out of five similar enterprises.”

Alice Lee (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) plays Brittany’s aspiring Instagram-influencer roommate Gretchen, while Micah Stock (“Escape at Dannemora”) portrays a new friend from Brittany’s running group. The cast also includes Michaela Watkins (“Casual,” “Big Mouth”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”). The movie is produced by Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire of Material Pictures and Margot Hand of Picture Films. It’s executive produced by Bell, Richard Weinberg and Paul Downs Colaizzo.

