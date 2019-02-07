Disney’s Brittany Grooms Joins Columbia Pictures as Vice President of Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

Brittany Grooms has been named vice president of casting at Columbia Pictures.

Grooms joins the team from Walt Disney Pictures, where she spent six years casting live-action features like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Aladdin,” and “The Lion King.” Prior to joining Disney, Grooms worked in casting for scripted and unscripted television, including reality label Bunim Murray Productions.

She’ll report to Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch, who announced her hire internally on Thursday.

“Her breadth of experience and longstanding relationships will serve the studio well as she oversees casting on our feature films across all SPE film labels,” Panitch wrote in a memo obtained by Variety.

Read the full memo from Panitch:

Team:

Please join me in welcoming Brittany Grooms to the studio as vice president of casting, Columbia Pictures.

