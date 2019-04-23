×
Britney Spears Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’s’ Film Rights Land at Sony

Justin Kroll

Britney Spears Musical
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures has won screen rights to the Broadway-bound “Once Upon a One More Time,” a fairy tale featuring classic songs from Britney Spears, sources have confirmed to Variety.

John Davis’ Davis Entertainment will produce the film along with Spears and her manager, Larry Rudolph. Neither a writer nor a director has yet been attached.

In the story, Cinderella, Snow White and the other fairy tale princesses gather for their book club when a rogue fairy godmother drops Betty Friedan’s landmark feminist novel “The Feminine Mystique” into their laps, causing a revelation. The musical features such Spears hits as “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic,” and includes an original book by Jon Hartmere. Kristin Hanggi is directing the upcoming Broadway version with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, who starred in Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” music video.

The stage version world premieres this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago before heading to Broadway next year.

This marks the second auction Sony and Davis Entertainment have won in recent months, having also landed the rights to the action package “Booker” with “John Wick” scribe Derek Kolstad penning and Gerard McMurray directing.

CAA handled the rights deal. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More Music

  • Billie Eilish Coachella Day 2

    Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

    Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and the Black Keys are a few of the more than 70 artists set to perform at the seventh annual Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, which takes place from Sept. 20-22. Following sold-out shows for the last two years, the rapidly growing festival brings several musicians hot [...]

  • NSYNC

    Is *NSYNC Planning a Reunion Without Justin Timberlake? 'There Are Offers'

    It’s a legitimate question. Following the surprise appearance of *NSYNC members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick with Ariana Grande at the Coachella music festival on April 15, could the group stage a comeback play without Justin Timberlake? The foursome took to the stage deep into Grande’s song “Break Up With Your [...]

  • Linda Perry poses for a portrait

    Linda Perry Named as Honoree for Grammy Museum Benefit

    Linda Perry, who was nominated at the most recent Grammy Awards as producer of the year, isn’t finished with her 2019 Grammy-related honors. She’ll be the subject of a tribute concert as part of a Grammy Museum benefit gala being held in her honor in downtown Los Angeles June 29. The event is being dubbed [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Brothers Accused of Jussie Smollett Attack Sue His Attorneys for Defamation

    The two brothers who allegedly participated in a staged hate attack on Jussie Smollett have filed a defamation suit against Smollett’s lawyers, accusing the attorneys of smearing their reputations in a bid to salvage Smollett’s image. Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo filed suit in federal court in Illinois on Tuesday. The suit alleges that Smollett’s attorneys [...]

  • Steve Lassiter

    APA Names Steve Lassiter Co-Head of Worldwide Music

    Steve Lassiter, a 20-year veteran of talent agency APA, has been promoted to co-head of worldwide music, president and CEO Jim Gosnell announced today. Lassiter joins fellow co-heads of worldwide music Bruce Solar and Steve Martin. He most recently served as head of concerts at APA Nashville, where his roster includes Travis Tritt, the Charlie [...]

  • Seth MacFarlance Musical Career

    Seth MacFarlane on Immersing Music Fans in 'Emotion' for Fifth Album 'Once in a While'

    Malevolent toddler voice? Check. Boozy, foul-mouthed teddy bear voice? Got it. Silky-smooth singing baritone that can croon a saloon song all the way down to the bottom of the whiskey glass? Seth MacFarlane can do that, too. When he’s not minding his expanding multimedia empire, MacFarlane’s personal passion project is singing and recording classic tunes [...]

