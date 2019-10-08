×
Variety Power of Women LA Brie Larson
CREDIT: Peggy Sirota for Variety

Why Brie Larson Took on ‘Just Mercy’: ‘It Just Gave Me This Fire Inside’

By

In Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” the activist lawyer and viral TED Talker recounts his move to Alabama, his co-founding of the advocacy organization Equal Justice Initiative and his representation of Walter McMillian — a wrongfully convicted death-row inmate Stevenson worked to exonerate.

This December, the story will be brought to the screen by director Destin Daniel Cretton, with Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson, Jamie Foxx as McMillian, and Brie Larson as Eva Ansley, EJI’s other founder. As a film, “Just Mercy” is a courtroom drama, a character study and an indictment of the United States’ racist legal system.

Larson first learned of Stevenson and EJI from her friend and frequent collaborator Cretton. Over dinner in Montreal as they prepared to shoot “The Glass Castle” — their second film together after 2013’s “Short Term 12” — Larson and Cretton were “doing our usual,” she says. Their usual, according to Larson, is “talking about humanity, and what’s important to us.”

Peggy Sirota for Variety

Larson says Cretton told her, “Dude, you’ve gotta read this book ‘Just Mercy’ — it’s heartbreaking and hopeful at the same time, and I think that you’ll just really relate to what Bryan’s saying.”

She read it right away. “And it just gave me this fire inside,” she says.

When Cretton wanted Larson to play Eva, Jordan and Foxx were already cast. She asked Cretton whether they wanted her — a white woman — as their co-star in the movie. Yes, they wanted Larson, a best actress Oscar winner for “Room,” to join them.

“OK, then I’m good,” she says. “Because this is a form of ally-ship, and because both of them are the ones really doing the heavy lifting. These are extremely vulnerable performances.”

Larson talked extensively with Ansley. “This is not somebody who is a lawyer,” she says. “This is a mom who noticed something that was happening in her community, and nothing was going to stop her from rectifying the situation in whatever way she could.”

When the film was in production in Alabama, Ansley and Stevenson would visit the set, and Larson was impressed by the intimacy of their approach to activism. Ansley focuses on the “micro,” Larson says. “How can you be decent to every single person you encounter? It starts with you, and then it’s just in a one-foot radius around you.”

As for Stevenson, Larson says, “His belief is that the only way you can really figure out how to solve an issue is by getting really close to it.”

Stevenson and EJI will certainly receive more attention after “Just Mercy” comes out, which Larson hopes will result in more donations and help for incarcerated people. But she also wants the film to inspire audience introspection: “We as individual people need to look at ourselves and our biases, and where our hearts lie.”

Larson doesn’t know what the tangible effects of “Just Mercy” will be, but she’s taking a cue from Stevenson’s outlook. “I feel it’s only right that I do feel this sense of hope and optimism,” she says. “Which is just truly from spending so much time with Bryan.”

More Film

  • Variety Power of Women LA Awkwafina

    How Awkwafina's Own Musical Past Inspired Her Work With Nonprofit Building Beats

    Years before creating the persona of Awkwafina that would launch her to stardom, a fifth-grade Nora Lum had to decide which instrument to learn in school. “I wanted to play the drums but then like 15 other people wanted to, so I was like, ‘OK, what’s the next loudest instrument?’” she says, laughing. “The trumpet [...]

  • The Morning Show Apple TV

    Meaningful Change at Last? Women Gain Ground in Hollywood

    Women in Hollywood are finally starting to exhale. Two years after sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein first broke, turbocharging the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, there’s a growing sense among women in showbiz that meaningful change is underway — though much remains to be done before true parity is reached. “There have been some [...]

  • Variety Power of Women LA Brie

    Why Brie Larson Took on 'Just Mercy': 'It Just Gave Me This Fire Inside'

    In Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” the activist lawyer and viral TED Talker recounts his move to Alabama, his co-founding of the advocacy organization Equal Justice Initiative and his representation of Walter McMillian — a wrongfully convicted death-row inmate Stevenson worked to exonerate. This December, the story will [...]

  • Web Story

    Academy Museum Forges Rapport With Italy's Institute Luce - Cinecittà

    The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced an agreement with Italy’s Istituto Luce – Cinecittà under which the state film entity will become a “founding supporter” of the museum as part of a five-year agreement that will involve an annual series celebrating Italian cinema. The Italian cinema series will kick off with a centennial [...]

  • Female Directors in Hollywood

    After Decades of Stagnation, Women Film Directors See Major Gains in Hollywood

    In January, Stacy L. Smith — the founder of USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which tracks representation in front of and behind the camera — published a report about female film directors. Her findings could not have been more bleak. Of the 112 directors behind the 100 top-grossing movies of 2018, only 3.6% were women. Even [...]

  • Andrei Konchalovsky’s Michelangelo Biopic 'Il Peccato'

    Andrei Konchalovsky’s Michelangelo Biopic 'Il Peccato' Picked Up By ARRI Media Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

    ARRI Media International has acquired international distribution rights to Andrei Konchalovsky’s Michelangelo biopic “Il Peccato” (“Sin”), which will have its world premiere as a Special Closing Event at the 14th Rome Film Festival (Oct. 17-27). Written by Konchalovsky and Elena Kiseleva, the film is set in Florence in the 16th century and follows Michelangelo through [...]

  • Joel Edgerton, who starred in the

    Joel Edgerton Praises Korea's Top Film Directors

    Joel Edgerton, star of “The Great Gatsby” and “Star Wars,” heaped praise on South Korea’s top film directors Tuesday during a visit to the Busan International Film Festival. Edgerton, Timothee Chalamet and director David Michod are in Busan for a public screening of Michod’s “The King.” They were accompanied by producer Dede Gardner. Edgerton said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad