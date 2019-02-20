×
Brian Tyree Henry to Star in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ for Macro (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry is in negotiations to star in the thriller “They Cloned Tyrone” for Macro, sources tell Variety.

“Creed 2” scribe Juel Taylor is on board to direct and will co-write the script with Tony Rettenmaier. Macro is producing and financing the project.
Macro won the project in competitive, multi-studio bidding war as a pitch and developed it.

Macro’s Poppy Hanks and Mark R. Wright are exec producing.

The story follows a series of eerie events that thrust an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in a pulpy mystery caper.

Henry had a strong 2018, starting with his Emmy-nominated performance in Season 2 of FX’s critically acclaimed series “Atlanta” as rapper Paper Boi. On the big screen, he appeared in five films: “Widows,” “White Boy Rick,” “Hotel Artemis,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which recently earned him a NAACP nomination.

2019 looks to be just as busy for Henry, with a reboot of “Child’s Play,” New Line’s “Superintelligence,” and Fox 2000’s “Woman in the Window.” He is currently filming the Legendary pic “Godzilla vs Kong” and was most recently seen in “Relieve,” which premiered at Sundance. He is repped by JWS Entertainment, CAA, and Jackoway Tyerman.

This film will mark Taylor’s directorial debut. Rettenmaier has several films in development including the untitled LeBron James biopic at Universal, which he co-wrote with Taylor.

Both are repped by WME.

