‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: Watch the First Teaser for ‘El Camino’

In case you hadn’t heard, Emmy-winning drama “Breaking Bad” is cooking up a movie sequel.

On Saturday, after details of Netflix’s project quietly leaked online, the streaming giant issued the first teaser for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which will be released on October 11.

Starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, the “Breaking Bad” film follows Jesse after his dramatic escape from captivity at a Nazi compound.

Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad,” wrote and directed “El Camino.”

No other cast members have been announced.

“El Camino” is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

