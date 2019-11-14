×
Branko Lustig, ‘Schindler’s List’ Producer and Holocaust Survivor, Dies at 87

Dave McNary

Branko Lustig
CREDIT: Ramon De La Rocha/EPA/Shutterstock

Holocaust survivor and Academy Award winner Branko Lustig, who nabbed best picture Oscars for “Schindler’s List” and “Gladiator,” has died at his home in Croatia. He was 87.

His death was announced on the Festival of Tolerance website, which Lustig oversaw as president since 2008.

Lustig was born in Osijek in Yugoslavia in 1932 to a Croatian Jewish family and was a prisoner of the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps during World War II. Most of his family members were killed during the war, including his grandmother, who was killed in a gas chamber, and his father.

Lustig began work in the Yugoslavian film industry in the mid 1950s. He served as location manager for Norman Jewison’s “Fiddler on the Roof” in 1971 and worked as an assistant director on Volker Schlöndorff’s “The Tin Drum” and as a supervisor on Alan J. Pakula’s “Sophie’s Choice.”

He met Steven Spielberg after he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s and received his first Academy Award for best picture in 1994 as a producer on “Schindler’s List” along with Spielberg and Gerald R. Molen.

“It is a long way from Auschwitz to this stage. The dying ones left me the legacy to tell — if I survive — how it was,” Lustig said in his acceptance speech.

Seven years later, Lustig won his second Oscar for “Gladiator” along with David Franzoni and Douglas Wick.

He was also a producer on the films “Hannibal”, “Black Hawk Down”, “Kingdom of Heaven”, “Good Year” and “American Gangster.”

