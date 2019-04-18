×

Bradley Welsh, ‘T2 Trainspotting’ Actor, Shot Dead in Edinburgh



Former professional boxer Bradley Welsh in his new boxing gymFormer professional boxer Bradley Welsh, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 08 Sep 2015Former professional boxer Bradley Welsh in his new boxing gym, Europe's largest, with seven boxing rings, 160 bags and a sprint running track - all in the middle of Edinburgh. Bradley also plays a Sauna (Brothel) owner in new film Trainspotting 2
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Bradley Welsh, an actor in “T2 Trainspotting” and a former boxer, died after being shot in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday. He was 42.

The Edinburgh Police Division reported an incident on Chester Street in Edinburgh’s West End neighborhood around 8 p.m. local time. They found Welsh seriously injured in the street and said he died at the scene. The Scotsman, Scotland’s national newspaper, confirmed his death, and reported a neighborhood resident saying the gunshot wound was to Welsh’s head. Police are treating the death as suspicious and are asking witnesses to contact them with any relevant information.

Besides appearing as gangland kingpin Doyle in Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” sequel in 2017, Welsh also appeared on “Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men” on Bravo in 2009. The documentary series profiled some of the most dangerous men in the United Kingdom, and Welsh was featured on the sixth episode of the second season.

Welsh had no acting experience before portraying a crime boss in “T2 Trainspotting.” He was not related to “Trainspotting” author Irvine Welsh. In 1993, he was the lightweight champion in the Amateur Boxing Association of England at only 17 years old, the youngest age allowed to register in the ABA. He also ran a boxing gym and was involved in charities devoted to keeping youth out of trouble.

