×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Getting Sober: ‘I Had Taken Things as Far as I Could Take It’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brad Pitt
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt revealed some intimate details about his life in a New York Times profile published on Wednesday, including the catalyst that caused him to get sober.

Following his high-profile 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, his partner of 11 years, Pitt committed to sobriety, he said in the profile.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he told the Times.

Pitt started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, where he said he forged a close relationship with the recovery group of men with whom he shared the most confidential parts of his life.

“You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” he shared. “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

Pitt acknowledged that he used some of his own personal struggles for his role of Roy McBride in James Gray’s upcoming film “Ad Astra.” Pitt signed onto the role just months after Jolie’s divorce filing.

Related

“I had family stuff going on. We’ll leave it at that,” he said. “The fact is, we all carry pain, grief and loss. We spend most of our time hiding it, but it’s there, it’s in you. So you open up those boxes.”

Gray agreed that the actor’s personal life impacted his performance. “He definitely used the stimuli from his life,” Gray said. “Now, I didn’t get personal with him about it at all — I don’t think it’s my business, or even my job — but he investigated the essence of the character through himself.”

Gray also went on to talk about why Pitt was MIA during the 2017 Oscars, where the movie he produced, “Moonlight,” won best picture. The actor was apparently enjoying a spaghetti dinner at Gray’s house during the awards show. It was during the dinner that Gray’s wife, who was watching the ceremony, told Pitt of the history-making Oscars mistake in which “La La Land” was announced as best picture before declaring “Moonlight” as the winner in a correction.

“He wasn’t unappreciative, obviously, but Brad won’t get caught up in pomp and circumstance. I think he knows how to stay centered,” Gray recalled of Pitt’s reaction to the win.

Along with “Moonlight,” his production company Plan B has backed other features like “12 Years a Slave,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Selma.” But as far any future acting gigs are concerned, there may not be many leading roles in Pitt’s future, as he revealed his priorities and interests are changing, describing acting as “a younger man’s game.”

“It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now,” Pitt said.  “When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Coup 53

    Telluride Film Review: 'Coup 53'

    For many Americans unaware of its origins, the critical chapter of Iran-U.S. relations has started in 1979 with the Iranian hostage crisis. In “Coup 53,” veteran documentarian Taghi Amirani goes further back in time, all the way to the summer of 1953, which marked the real beginnings of the discord. , orchestrated by the U.S. [...]

  • Ben Mendelsohn, Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy,

    Venice: 'Babyteeth' Director Wants Us to Focus on Her Artistry, Not Her Gender

    “Babyteeth” is one of only two films from women directors participating in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, and the film’s helmer Shannon Murphy thinks that’s important. Although not at the expense of the art. While many of the questions fielded by Murphy, her cast and crew at Wednesday’s pre-premiere press conference dealt [...]

  • Where's My Roy Cohn?

    Film Review: 'Where’s My Roy Cohn?'

    “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” asked Senator Joseph Welch of Joseph McCarthy and his young colleague, Roy Cohn, during the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings. On the basis of Matt Tyrnauer’s stellar documentary, had the latter been struck by a rare honest impulse, he would have categorically responded in the negative. Inspired in part by [...]

  • Empathy Inc.

    Film Review: 'Empathy, Inc.'

    Director Yedidya Gorsetman and scenarist Mark Leidner’s first feature “Jammed” was a well-reviewed (if little-seen) comedy set in the twirlydancing stoner universe of a jam-band festival. Their sophomore effort does an about-face from that rainbow tie-dye milieu to the monochrome severity of a black-and-white neo-noir. But surface aesthetics are hardly the only factor that shifts [...]

  • Saturday Fiction

    Venice Film Review: 'Saturday Fiction'

    From 1937 to 1941, Shanghai was dubbed a “solitary island” in that, alone in China after the Japanese invasion, there were areas within it that were under international control, namely the French and British Concessions. They were, undoubtedly, teeming with spies and collaborators and double agents, but it strains credibility that they could have been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad