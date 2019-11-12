×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tarantino Made Brad Pitt Drive to His House to Read ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Quentin Tarantino’s script for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was under such an insane lock and key that co-star Brad Pitt had to read the only physical copy under the watchful eye of the director.

Pitt explained his in-house audition process — courtesy of Tarantino’s one-script rule — and response to the film’s writing to Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) during a conversation for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.

“Tarantino’s different. Me, who’s never done Shakespeare, but there is a specific rhythm. I find that with the Coen brothers and I find that with Tarantino, there’s a very particular music to it where, with some jobs we do, we get to riff and that’s great. We make it natural, we put our little interesting bits in it, and we make it our own. But here, it only lets the air out of the tire. He’s one of the few writers that I read where you can hear it immediately.”

“Even that bagel thing at the end … that was so funny. That was so funny,” Sandler said, cracking up with Pitt.

“But that’s [Tarantino],” Pitt responded.

“I think that may have been a little bit of the valley, knowing a lot about L.A. and the fact that he married an Israeli girl. The bagel was on his mind.”

Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands Nov. 12. The Emmy-nominated companion series will air on PBS stations and the World Channel starting on January 2nd.

Watch the Full Interview: 

More Film

  • Brad Pitt Adam Sandler Variety Actors

    Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler Have an Unlikely Movie Bromance

    Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ad Astra”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here.  As has become a tradition for Variety’s Actors on Actors conversations, two superstars realize they have even more in common than celebrity. The careers of [...]

  • Damien Chazelle

    Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Selected for California Tax Credit

    Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” has received a $17.5 million tax credit allocation from the California Film Commission for shooting the period drama in the Golden State. Variety first reported Monday that Emma Stone and Brad Pitt are in talks to star for “Babylon” with Paramount landing worldwide rights and setting a Dec. 25, 2021 release date. [...]

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes 2016

    Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais Returning as Host For Fifth Time

    Ricky Gervais is back. The comedian is returning as host of the Golden Globes for the fifth time. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” [...]

  • Rugrats. Nickeoldeon Animation Studios

    Film News Roundup: 'Rugrats' Writer David N. Weiss Honored by Animation Writers

    In today’s film news roundup, David N. Weiss is honored, Rin Tin Tin is getting a modern movie and “The Shasta Triangle” finds a home. WEISS HONORED David N. Weiss will receive the animation writing award from the Animation Writers Caucus of the Writers Guild of America West. The award will be presented by Weiss’ [...]

  • Marrakech Chief on Selecting Arthouse Films

    Marrakech Chief on Selecting Arthouse Films With a Big Stress on the Word 'Art'

    The 18th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival (Nov. 29-Dec. 7) – one of the leading cultural events in the Africa and Middle East region – will screen 98 films from 34 countries. The fest is also reinforcing its industry presence this year through the second edition of the Atlas Workshops, sponsored by Netflix, which [...]

  • Emma Stone Brad Pitt Damien Chazelle

    Paramount Lands Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon,' Dates It for Christmas 2021

    Paramount Pictures has landed the worldwide rights to Damien Chazelle’s next feature film “Babylon,” sources tell Variety. Insiders add the studio has dated the film for a Dec. 25, 2021 limited release, with plans to go wide on Jan. 7. The release date puts in prime position for another awards season run for Chazelle, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad