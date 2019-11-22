×
Brad Fuller and Andrew Form’s Fully Formed Taps Alex Ginno as Head of Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Ginno has joined Brad Fuller and Andrew Form’s Fully Formed as head of film.

The company has a three-year first-look deal with Paramount, where they recently wrapped production on “A Quiet Place: Part II” and are currently prepping Season 3 of the hit show “Jack Ryan” for Amazon. The second season recently bowed, with John Krasinski reprising his role as the title character and Wendell Pierce returning to play James Greer. The show has earned rave reviews and has become one of Amazon’s more popular series.

Prior to joining Fully Formed, Ginno served as senior vice president of development and production at CBS Films, where his projects included “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” directed by Andre Ovredal and produced by Guillermo del Toro. The movie, on which Ginno was credited as an executive producer, was a breakout hit and has grossed more than $100 million globally.

In addition to “Scary Stories,” Ginno’s decade-long run at CBS Films included work on “American Assassin,” “Last Vegas,” “Hell Fest,” “Patriots Day” and “The DUFF.” He is a graduate of Cal State Long Beach and a native of California.

