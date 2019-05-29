×
Boy George Movie in the Works From Director Sacha Gervasi

Boy George
CREDIT: WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boy George is the latest musician getting the movie treatment.

MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer, with Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct.

Producers are Kevin King Templeton, a producer on MGM’s two “Creed” movies, and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive produce.

The Boy George film will include his upbringing in an Irish working-class family and his breakout as the androgynous leader of the band Culture Club, which released its debut album “Kissing to Be Clever” in 1982 with the single “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” followed by the hits “Time” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.” He’s sold more than 100 million singles and over 50 million albums as a performer and songwriter, and is the author of two autobiographies.

Gervasi’s credits include “The Terminal,” “Hitchcock,” “November Criminals” and the rock documentary “Anvil: The Story of Anvil,” which won the documentary prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“There is no filmmaker better suited than Sacha Gervasi to tell George’s confessional story with the irreverence and emotion it deserves,” said MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with both of them to bring this remarkably honest and wildly entertaining tale to audiences around the world.”

It’s the second music biopic that’s in the works at MGM, which is also developing an Aretha Franklin movie starring Jennifer Hudson. The Boy George project was first reported by Deadline.

