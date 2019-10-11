Boxoffice Company Unveils Partnership With Cinemark Theatres (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Boxoffice Company Unveils Partnership With Cinemark Theatres

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boxoffice Company; Courtesy of Cinemark

The newly launched Boxoffice Company has unveiled its first overall content partnership with the Texas-based Cinemark Theatres chain, Variety has learned exclusively.

Friday’s announcement comes a month after France-based media-technology network Webedia formed the Boxoffice Company to serve the publishing, technology and data needs of the global film industry. The effort is led by industry veteran Stan Ruszkowski, president of the Boxoffice Company.

“We believe in the magic of cinema and propelling the box office to its full potential,” he said. “The launch of the Boxoffice Studios allows us to utilize our global media experts to maximize box office performance worldwide. We are thrilled to partner with Cinemark, an innovative and thought-leading exhibitor, and collaborate to fully realize the capabilities and power of our media, tech, and data.”

Webedia’s offerings include Boost (which provides tech products for movie theaters), Pulse (a provider of business intelligence for movie studios), Source (a provider of movie data, including showtimes) and its media brands. Those include AlloCiné and Boxoffice Pro in France, Moviepilot and Filmstarts in Germany, AdoroCinema in Brazil, Sensacine and Espinof in Spain, SensaCine in Mexico, Beyazperde in Turkey and Box Office Pro in the U.S.

The company faces competition from Virginia-based data provider Comscore, which merged with Rentrak in 2016 in a $767 million deal that was touted as providing new models of measurement for the cross-platform world.

More Film

  • Will Smith and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

    Box Office: 'Gemini Man' Tops 'Addams Family' on Thursday Night

    Will Smith’s “Gemini Man” topped the animated comedy “The Addams Family” with $1.6 million at 3,000 North American sites on Thursday night. Paramount’s sci-fi thriller launched similarly to Brad Pitt’s “Ad Astra,” which earned $1.5 million from Thursday previews before opening with $19 million. “The Addams Family” brought in $1.3 million at about 3,000 sites [...]

  • T-Rey

    Spanish Animation Startup Barbara Studios Pitches, Wins Big at 3D Wire

    SEGOVIA — Madrid-based Barbara Studios pitched their first-ever original IP “T-Rey” at Segovia’s 3D Wire market, where it was selected as one of two projects to win accreditation and travel to Ventana Sur’s Animation! sidebar in early December. The win comes less than four months after the studio’s founding members assembled in Annecy and decided [...]

  • Dreamworks Abominable

    Director Jill Culton on the Evolution of 'Abominable,' Working With Pearl Studio

    It took several years, but writer-director Jill Culton has finally seen her animated film “Abominable” come to the big screen, and in a big way. The DreamWorks Animation-Pearl Studio production led the domestic box office with $21 million in its opening weekend. As of Oct. 8, it has taken in nearly $80 million worldwide, and [...]

  • The Dead Center

    Film Review: 'The Dead Center'

    There’s nothing conceptually all that special about “The Dead Center,” but sometimes it’s all in the execution, and this creepily restrained horror thriller manages to never seem entirely predictable while nonetheless drawing on numerous prior genre influences, from the “[rec]” films to “The Exorcist III.” It’s an impressive leap forward for writer-director Billy Senese, whose [...]

  • slamdance-logo

    'The Fall' Wins Slamdance Screenwriting Grand Prize

    Slamdance has awarded its grand prize for screenwriting to Tamra Teig and Michael Lipoma for their feature screenplay “The Fall.” The festival announced a dozen prizes Thursday night during a ceremony hosted by Writers Guild of America West across feature film, horror/thriller, TV pilot and short film categories. Slamdance awarded more than $16,000 to winners [...]

  • Variety19-TIFF-Kerry-Washington-2049

    Film News Roundup: Kerry Washington Joins Netflix Adaptation of 'The Prom'

    In today’s film news roundup, Kerry Washington gets a musical role, Marvel’s production chief and Naomi Watts are honored and an app offers a Spanish-language version of “The Addams Family.” CASTING Kerry Washington has joined the star-studded cast for the upcoming Netflix movie “The Prom,” an adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. The cast includes [...]

