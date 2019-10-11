Boxoffice Company Unveils Partnership With Cinemark Theatres (EXCLUSIVE)

The newly launched Boxoffice Company has unveiled its first overall content partnership with the Texas-based Cinemark Theatres chain, Variety has learned exclusively.

Friday’s announcement comes a month after France-based media-technology network Webedia formed the Boxoffice Company to serve the publishing, technology and data needs of the global film industry. The effort is led by industry veteran Stan Ruszkowski, president of the Boxoffice Company.

“We believe in the magic of cinema and propelling the box office to its full potential,” he said. “The launch of the Boxoffice Studios allows us to utilize our global media experts to maximize box office performance worldwide. We are thrilled to partner with Cinemark, an innovative and thought-leading exhibitor, and collaborate to fully realize the capabilities and power of our media, tech, and data.”

Webedia’s offerings include Boost (which provides tech products for movie theaters), Pulse (a provider of business intelligence for movie studios), Source (a provider of movie data, including showtimes) and its media brands. Those include AlloCiné and Boxoffice Pro in France, Moviepilot and Filmstarts in Germany, AdoroCinema in Brazil, Sensacine and Espinof in Spain, SensaCine in Mexico, Beyazperde in Turkey and Box Office Pro in the U.S.

The company faces competition from Virginia-based data provider Comscore, which merged with Rentrak in 2016 in a $767 million deal that was touted as providing new models of measurement for the cross-platform world.