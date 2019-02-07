Film News Roundup: ‘Wizard of Oz’ Re-Release Tops $2 Million for Fathom Events

In today’s film news roundup, “The Wizard of Oz” sets a modern-day record, “Monster Hunt” gets a release date and Dwayne Wade gets a documentary.

RECORD SET

The 80th anniversary re-release of “The Wizard of Oz” has grossed more than $2 million at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events.

The 1939 fantasy was scheduled for a three-day run on Jan. 27, 29 and 30 and expanded to include two additional showtimes on Feb. 3 (Super Bowl Sunday) and Feb. 5.

The Warner Bros. feature was the first film in Fathom Events’ yearlong 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series, presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies. “The Wizard of Oz” surpassed the box office figures for previous Fathom Events record-holders, including the 40th anniversary of “Jaws” in 2015 ($1.62 million); a 2014 presentation of “Gone With the Wind” ($1.55 million); and 2017’s 30th anniversary presentation of “The Princess Bride” ($1.48 million).

Fathom Events is jointly owned by AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains.

RELEASE DATE

Sony’s Screen Gems has set a Sept. 4 release date for “Monster Hunter,” its fantasy action thriller film directed and written by Paul W. S. Anderson.

The movie is loosely based on the video game series of same name, produced by Capcom. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta.

“Monster Hunt” is produced by Impact Pictures and Constantin Film. Jovavich portrays Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a United military team battling monsters in an alternate dimension.

WADE DOCUMENTARY

Imagine Documentaries has partnered with NBA star Dwyane Wade on a documentary chronicling his career as a 13-time All-Star and life off the court as Wade goes through his final year in the league.

The film will be directed by Bob Metelus, who is also producing alongside Wilkes, and Imagine Documentaries EVP Sara Bernstein. Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will serve as executive producers alongside Wade’s production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment.

“I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional 16-season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys,” said Wade. “It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”

Imagine Documentaries has produced the Bryce Dallas Howard documentary “DADS” and Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise” for National Geographic Documentary Films. The division recently teamed up with Apple to produce a slate of feature documentaries and docuseries.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.