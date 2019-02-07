×

Film News Roundup: ‘Wizard of Oz’ Re-Release Tops $2 Million for Fathom Events

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s film news roundup, “The Wizard of Oz” sets a modern-day record, “Monster Hunt” gets a release date and Dwayne Wade gets a documentary.

RECORD SET

The 80th anniversary re-release of “The Wizard of Oz” has grossed more than $2 million at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events.

The 1939 fantasy was scheduled for a three-day run on Jan. 27, 29 and 30 and expanded to include two additional showtimes on Feb. 3 (Super Bowl Sunday) and Feb. 5.

The Warner Bros. feature was the first film in Fathom Events’ yearlong 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series, presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies. “The Wizard of Oz” surpassed the box office figures for previous Fathom Events record-holders, including the 40th anniversary of “Jaws” in 2015 ($1.62 million); a 2014 presentation of “Gone With the Wind” ($1.55 million); and 2017’s 30th anniversary presentation of “The Princess Bride” ($1.48 million).

Fathom Events is jointly owned by AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains.

RELEASE DATE

Sony’s Screen Gems has set a Sept. 4 release date for “Monster Hunter,” its fantasy action thriller film directed and written by Paul W. S. Anderson.

Related

The movie is loosely based on the video game series of same name, produced by Capcom. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta.

“Monster Hunt” is produced by Impact Pictures and Constantin Film. Jovavich portrays Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a United military team battling monsters in an alternate dimension.

WADE DOCUMENTARY

Imagine Documentaries has partnered with NBA star Dwyane Wade on a documentary chronicling his career as a 13-time All-Star and life off the court as Wade goes through his final year in the league.

The film will be directed by Bob Metelus, who is also producing alongside Wilkes, and Imagine Documentaries EVP Sara Bernstein. Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will serve as executive producers alongside Wade’s production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment.

“I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional 16-season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys,” said Wade. “It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”

Imagine Documentaries has produced the Bryce Dallas Howard documentary “DADS” and Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise” for National Geographic Documentary Films. The division recently teamed up with Apple to produce a slate of feature documentaries and docuseries.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • 'Wizard of Oz' Re-Release Tops $2

    Film News Roundup: 'Wizard of Oz' Re-Release Tops $2 Million for Fathom Events

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Wizard of Oz” sets a modern-day record, “Monster Hunt” gets a release date and Dwayne Wade gets a documentary. RECORD SET The 80th anniversary re-release of “The Wizard of Oz” has grossed more than $2 million at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events. [...]

  • Nick JonasFourth annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn

    Nick Jonas to Return for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Sequel

    Nick Jonas is returning to Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” reprising his role as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also set to return and Awkwafina is in final negotiations for a significant role. Danny [...]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - Outstanding Writing for

    'Gypsy' Movie Revived by 'Mrs. Maisel' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino

    Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator and showrunner of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is in talks to direct a remake of “Gypsy.” New Regency is on board to finance with Joel Silver producing. STX Entertainment had agreed in 2016 to finance Barbra Streisand’s proposed remake of “Gypsy,” but backed out a few months later. “Gypsy” tells the story [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild Meets With Talent Agents Over Proposed Rule Changes

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have held their first meeting with Hollywood agencies to discuss the guild’s proposals to significantly revamp key rules for talent agents. The meeting took place on Tuesday — two months before the current agreement expires. There was no comment from the WGA or the Association of Talent Agents. [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK

    Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He's Not Hosting the Oscars

    Dwayne Johnson is the latest actor to explain why he won’t be hosting the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. In response to a fan on Twitter, the actor explained that he was the Academy’s first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, he was unable to [...]

  • Global Screen Sells 'Tabaluga' to More

    Global Screen Sells 'Tabaluga' to More Than 50 Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Munich-based world sales company Global Screen has sold its 3D animation movie “Tabaluga” to more than 50 territories, including the U.K., Spain and Russia. The pic centers on Tabaluga, “a brave little dragon, who, with the help of beautiful ice princess Lilli, not only finds his fire and the power of love, but also succeeds [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad