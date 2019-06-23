Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Launches Overseas With $120 Million, ‘Aladdin’ Clears $800 Million

Disney’s summer box office slate continues to dominate over other studios as “Toy Story 4” launches overseas with a solid $120 million and “Aladdin” crosses $800 million in ticket sales.

Disney and Pixar’s latest “Toy Story” entry led international box office charts when it debuted in 37 foreign territories. It also dwarfed the competition in North America, bowing with $118 million for a global start of $238 million.

Outside of the States, “Toy Story 4” had the best start in Mexico, where it earned $23.4 million, marking the third-biggest opening weekend ever in that territory. Other top markets include the United Kingdom with $15 million, China with $13.4 million and Brazil with $9.6 million. The animated fourquel has yet to open in many markets within Europe, including France, Germany and Italy, as well as Japan.

Meanwhile, “Aladdin” has generated $810 million in ticket sales, with $522 million of that haul coming from international box office receipts. The remake of Disney’s animated classic collected another $32.9 million this weekend from 55 abroad markets.

Falling not far behind on overseas charts is Sony’s “Men in Black: International.” The fourth “MIB” installment pocketed another $30.2 million this weekend, bringing its foreign haul to $129.4 million. Globally, the sci-fi adventure has generated $182.1 million. It launched this weekend in Indonesia with $2.9 million, over double the opening of “Men in Black 3.” Top holdovers include China ($5.8 million) and Russia ($1.6 million).

This summer has not been kind to sequels, and Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is no exception. The animated follow-up picked up $10 million this weekend from 42 territories, taking its global haul to $194 million. It’s unlikely that second chapter will reach anywhere near the box office heights of the first, critically adored installment, which ended its run with a huge $875 million.

Upcoming blockbuster hopefuls such as “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” should give this summer a much-needed boost.