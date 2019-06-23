×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Launches Overseas With $120 Million, ‘Aladdin’ Clears $800 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney’s summer box office slate continues to dominate over other studios as “Toy Story 4” launches overseas with a solid $120 million and “Aladdin” crosses $800 million in ticket sales.

Disney and Pixar’s latest “Toy Story” entry led international box office charts when it debuted in 37 foreign territories. It also dwarfed the competition in North America, bowing with $118 million for a global start of $238 million.

Outside of the States, “Toy Story 4” had the best start in Mexico, where it earned $23.4 million, marking the third-biggest opening weekend ever in that territory. Other top markets include the United Kingdom with $15 million, China with $13.4 million and Brazil with $9.6 million. The animated fourquel has yet to open in many markets within Europe, including France, Germany and Italy, as well as Japan.

Meanwhile, “Aladdin” has generated $810 million in ticket sales, with $522 million of that haul coming from international box office receipts. The remake of Disney’s animated classic collected another $32.9 million this weekend from 55 abroad markets.

Related

Falling not far behind on overseas charts is Sony’s “Men in Black: International.” The fourth “MIB” installment pocketed another $30.2 million this weekend, bringing its foreign haul to $129.4 million. Globally, the sci-fi adventure has generated $182.1 million. It launched this weekend in Indonesia with $2.9 million, over double the opening of “Men in Black 3.” Top holdovers include China ($5.8 million) and Russia ($1.6 million).

This summer has not been kind to sequels, and Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is no exception. The animated follow-up picked up $10 million this weekend from 42 territories, taking its global haul to $194 million. It’s unlikely that second chapter will reach anywhere near the box office heights of the first, critically adored installment, which ended its run with a huge $875 million.

Upcoming blockbuster hopefuls such as “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” should give this summer a much-needed boost.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • Box Office: Toy Story 4 Opens

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Launches Overseas With $120 Million, 'Aladdin' Clears $800 Million

    Disney’s summer box office slate continues to dominate over other studios as “Toy Story 4” launches overseas with a solid $120 million and “Aladdin” crosses $800 million in ticket sales. Disney and Pixar’s latest “Toy Story” entry led international box office charts when it debuted in 37 foreign territories. It also dwarfed the competition in [...]

  • Toy Story 4 Box Office: Pixar

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Dominates With $118 Million Debut

    Disney’s domination over the box office only seemed to strengthen this weekend as “Toy Story 4” easily topped box office charts. The fourth entry in Pixar’s animated series collected $118 million in ticket sales when it debuted in 4,575 North American theaters. While that haul is significantly below expectations – early estimates initially anticipated a [...]

  • Shanghai international Film Festival closing ceremony

    Iran's 'Castle of Dreams' Sweeps Shanghai Golden Goblet Award Ceremony

    China’s top film festival showered its highest three honors on the Iranian film “Castle of Dreams,” hours after American President Donald Trump said the U.S. would on Monday impose “major additional sanctions” on Tehran. The drama about family, separation and keeping one’s promises, collected a trio of prizes on Sunday night at the Shanghai International [...]

  • Your Name Engraved Herein

    Taiwan’s Gay Romance ‘Your Name Engraved Herein’ Reflects Changing Times

    The recent decision to legalize gay marriage in Taiwan – the first place in Asia to do so – caused a stampede of people to rush to registry offices across the island. It may open the way to more LGBT films as well. One movie that clearly acknowledges the historic moment is “Your Name Engraved [...]

  • Pride Parade and Festival in Salt

    How the ShanghaiPRIDE Festival Is Coming Out of SIFF's Shadow

    Many attendees of the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival likely know little about the ShanghaiPRIDE Film Festival, the other event in town every June. Unlike the government-sponsored fest, ShanghaiPRIDE operates in a legal gray zone because of its celebration of LGBTQ content, which is frowned upon by Chinese censors. This year, ShanghaiPRIDE’s nonprofit event ran June [...]

  • Wang Jingchun

    Shanghai Juror Wang Jingchun on Craft, Quotas and Prospects for Arthouse Cinema

    Coming off his best actor win at the Berlin Film Festival for the Wang Xiaoshuai-directed “So Long, My Son,” Wang Jingchun is jury member for the main competition at the Shanghai International Film Festival, which concludes Sunday. He was last a juror for the shorts selection at the festival five years ago, but this time [...]

  • 'The Specials' Review: Autism Drama That's

    Film Review: 'The Specials'

    Making a dramatic feature about people who are autistic presents a steep challenge. How do you get an audience to connect with individuals whose defining trait is their inability to connect? “Rain Man,” a popular entertainment that I take utterly seriously, was structured almost entirely around the dramatic conundrum posed by that question. Dustin Hoffman’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad