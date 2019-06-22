×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Flies High Friday With $47.4 Million

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is reaching for the skies this weekend with a solid $47 million in Friday ticket sales, though weekend estimates are below Disney’s earlier projections.

Although initial estimates had placed the film north of $140 million for its domestic opening weekend, the strong premiere still looks promising for the family flick, which is now set to take home upwards of $120 million for the weekend. That would make it the third-best domestic launch of all time for an animated film behind previous Pixar titles “Incredibles 2,” which raked in $183 million in 2018 and “Finding Dory,which nabbed $135 million in 2016.

The entry comes nearly 10 years after “Toy Story 3,” which bowed to $110 million in 2010. This year’s iteration sees many of the franchise’s central characters reunite alongside newcomer Forky, an anxiety-ridden spork on the verge of an existential crisis, played by Tony Hale.

Related

Earlier in the week, “Toy Story 4” debuted to the second best preview number for an animated movie following an $18.5 million Thursday opening from Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” a year ago. Previously, 2016’s “Finding Dory” had been second with a $9.2 million Thursday night opening.

“Toy Story 4” has also reversed the recent franchise fatigue, which saw “Men in Black: International,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Shaft” all turn in disappointing returns. “Men in Black: International” is set to finish the weekend with around $10.5 million while “Shaft” and “Dark Phoenix” are estimated to see a little more than $3 million.

Coming in second is United Artist’s new Chucky film “Child’s Play,” which opened Friday to $6 million on 3,007 screens and is estimated to take home around $15.6 million this weekend.  Mark Hamill and Aubrey Plaza star in the horror pic, which currently has a 60 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ticket sales are looking less promising for “Anna,” which also debuted this weekend. The Luc Besson and Lionsgate/Summit crime thriller took home a bleak $1.4 million on Friday from 2,114 cinemas.

Rounding out the weekend is Disney’s “Aladdin,” which continues to hold in third place despite being in its fifth weekend as well as Sony’s “Men in Black: International,” which is set to come in at No. 4 and  Illumination and Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” now in its third weekend, at No. 5.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Flies High With $47.4 Million

    Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is reaching for the skies this weekend with a solid $47 million in Friday ticket sales, though weekend estimates are below Disney’s earlier projections. Although initial estimates had placed the film north of $140 million for its domestic opening weekend, the strong premiere still looks promising for the family flick, [...]

  • Ala Changso

    Shanghai: Sonthar Gyal Says Festival Jury has Talent Discovery Role

    Director Sonthar Gyal has a long history with the Shanghai International Film Festival, where he is a jury member this year. His directorial debut, “The Sun Beaten Path,” participated in the Asian New Talents section in 2011, as did his second film, 2015’s “River.” His third, last year’s “Ala Changso,” won the grand jury and [...]

  • Tom Hiddleston and Wendy YuBAFTA Breakthrough

    How BAFTA Breakthrough Aims to Foster U.K-China Cultural Exchange

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts this week extended its growing “Breakthrough” talent initiative to China. It teamed with financier Yu Holdings to launch BAFTA Breakthrough China at the Shanghai International Film Festival, with British actor Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers,” “The Night Manager”) set as an ambassador for the scheme. BAFTA chief executive [...]

  • Chinese animation film "White Snake" acquired

    Shanghai: Lightchaser Seeks More Chinese Animation Talent

    There is huge potential market for animation films in China. But Chinese companies are struggling to make the content to fulfil that demand, said Lightchaser Animation Studios’ co-founder Yuan Ye in Shanghai.  “Although animation education in China has improved, when it comes to character effects or other technical skills, they don’t teach any of it in [...]

  • Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui

    Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui Fantasy

    Singapore director Daniel Yam has begun shooting Chinese-language fantasy adventure film “The Fatekeepers.” The story involves a group of youngsters who discover that the country’s feng shui (Chinese geomancy) has fallen out of whack. That is causing natural disasters such as fish being washed up on shore, hailstorms, and imminent typhoons. The quartet, who between [...]

  • BILL WYMANVARIOUS - 1968

    Bill Wyman Talks About Being 'The Quiet One' and Not Like a (Typical) Rolling Stone

    There’s a new documentary about Bill Wyman hitting theaters, and contrary to expectations, perhaps, it’s not a silent movie. But it is titled “The Quiet One,” in deference to the legendary bass player’s reputation as the most reserved of the Rolling Stones, an image he thinks he merited only by being pitted against some of [...]

  • Cailee Spaeny

    Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in 'The Craft' Remake

    Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations to star as one of the young witches in Sony Pictures’ remake of 1996’s “The Craft” for Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment. Robin Tunney starred in the original, portraying a new arrival at a high school who’s sought out by three students, played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad