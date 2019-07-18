×

Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Crossing $100 Million Milestone

Rebecca Rubin

The Lion King
Ahead of its domestic debut, Disney’s “The Lion King” is already roaring past $100 million in ticket sales globally.

The hyper-realistic remake of the animated classic has generated $94.5 million from a handful of markets at the international box office and is expected to hit triple digits on Thursday.

The Lion King” opened Wednesday in France with $4.8 million, as well as Australia with $2.9 million, Germany with $2.3 million and Korea with $2.2 million. In France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, “The Lion King” posted the second-biggest opening day of the year behind Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The movie debuted last weekend in China and has since collected $72.6 million. It launches in most international markets this weekend, followed by Japan, Italy and Hong Kong.

Ticket sales will amplify this weekend when “The Lion King” touches in North American theaters. The film should open with $150 million, though some box office watchers project that number could surpass $180 million. That would put the film in good company among the biggest debuts of the year.

Jon Favreau directed “The Lion King,” which features the voice cast of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

