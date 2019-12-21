×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Generates $90 Million on Friday, ‘Cats’ Stumbling

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will crush the box office this weekend with an enormous $195 million after taking in $90 million on Friday.

“The Rise of Skywalker’s” Friday total represents the sixth-highest opening day of all time, behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which generated $91 million when it opened in 2011. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” both topped “The Rise of Skywalker’s” debut with $104 million and $119 million, respectively, for the fourth and second-highest opening days of all time.

The final chapter in the Skywalker saga is opening at 4,406 locations nationwide, and, should estimates hold, will come in slightly below higher industry forecasts of $200 million, though still above Disney’s projections in the $165 million arena. “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” both subject to more favorable critical reviews, reeled in $248 million and $220 million in their openings weekends. Despite “The Rise of Skywalker’s” somewhat weaker debut, it still marks a hefty win for moviegoing at the end of 2019, and for Disney, capping off its strongest year on record.

“The Rise of Skywalker,” directed by J.J. Abrams, sees the return of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac, as well as Richard E. Grant, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lupita Nyong’o. Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher also appear. Critical reviews have been mixed, and the film holds at 57% Rotten Tomatoes score and B+ CinemaScore.

Popular on Variety

Fellow new release “Cats” generated $2.6 million on Friday and is looking at a mediocre $8 million to land in No. 4 for the weekend from 3,380 North American locations. That number is significantly below the $15 million to $17 million range earlier projections had estimated.

Universal’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical, directed by Tom Hooper, has been slaughtered by critics and social media despite its star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellan and Jason Derulo. With an abysmal 19% on Rotten Tomatoes and C+ CinemaScore, “Cats” has a long way to go to profitability, considering its $95 million production budget. The musical focuses on a group of cats called Jellicles, who compete to be chosen by Old Deuteronomy (Dench) to ascend to the Heaviside layer and receive a new life.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s awards contender “Bombshell” opened wide this weekend with $1.8 milllion from 1,480 theaters on Friday. It’s looking at about $5 million through the weekend to land at No. 5. The studio is banking on “Bombshell’s” two Golden Globe nominations and four Screen Actors Guild nominations to give it extra play through the New Year and the awards season and generate a strong multiple.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie star alongside John Lithgow in Jay Roach’s film, which dramatizes the events leading up to the Roger Ailes scandal at Fox News. It boasts a 65% Rotten Tomatoes score, the highest of the weekend’s wide releases.

Elsewhere, “Jumanji: The Next Level” will come in a distant second behind “Rise of Skywalker” with about $24 million through the weekend, marking a relatively admirable 58% decline, considering the competition posed by the Star Wars entry. The sequel is on track to cross $100 million domestically this weekend and is positioned to take advantage of the lucrative holiday weeks when school is out and the box office historically sees large multiples. So far, the comedy adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan has totaled $236 million worldwide.

Holdovers “Frozen 2” and “Knives Out” should take in another $12 million and $6 million, respectively, for the No. 3 and 4 slots. “Frozen 2” has marked one of the year’s most successful films, with $1.04 billion globally, while Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” has earned $85 million domestically since its debut.

More Film

  • Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Generates $90 Million on Friday, 'Cats' Stumbling

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will crush the box office this weekend with an enormous $195 million after taking in $90 million on Friday. “The Rise of Skywalker’s” Friday total represents the sixth-highest opening day of all time, behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which generated $91 million when it opened [...]

  • Cats Movie

    Inside the Very Real Anthropomorphic Struggles of the 'Cats' Cast

    Whether you find the titular characters in Tom Hooper’s live action adaptation of “Cats” adorable or horrifying, the truth is that a lot of work went into the singing and dancing creatures. The director and his team pioneered a new “digital fur technology” that merged footage of the actors on the film’s set with VFX, [...]

  • Atlantis

    'Atlantis,' 'Rocks' Win Top Prizes at Les Arcs Film Festival

    Valentyn Vasyanovych’s “Atlantis,” a dystopian film set in war-torn Ukraine, won the Crystal Arrow Award of the 11th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival. The film, which won the top prize at Venice’s Horizons section this year, takes place in 2025 in Eastern Ukraine after a ten-year war against Russia which has left the country [...]

  • Charlize Theron Kate McKinnon

    Charlize Theron and Kate McKinnon Premiere ‘Bombshell’ in NYC

    As “Bombshell” premiered in New York on Monday night, director Jay Roach reflected on the film’s place in the #MeToo era, especially in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s recent headline-making interview with the New York Post (made in the midst of his much-publicized trial for sexual assault), where the disgraced producer said, “I made more movies [...]

  • BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS:

    'Rise of Skywalker' Has Second-Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in 'Star Wars' Franchise

    Move over “The Last Jedi,” there’s a new “Star Wars” installment to debate ad infinitum. At 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Rise of Skywalker” has the second-worst score of all the live-action “Star Wars” films, right behind “The Phantom Menace” at 53%. That’s right: critics hate the J.J. Abrams-directed flick almost as much as they [...]

  • David Kosse STX

    Netflix's Non-English-Language Film Slate Includes 'Munich' and 'The Last' Adaptations

    Netflix’s international film VP David Kosse has unveiled a slate of non-English-language movies that will head into production in 2020. The former STXinternational topper’s projects span French, German and Italian-language projects, and include feature adaptations of Robert Harris’ novel “Munich” and Hanna Jameson’s “The Last.” Out of France, “Bigbug” follows a group of bickering suburbanites [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad