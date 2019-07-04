×

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Swings to Massive $27 Million on Wednesday

Dave McNary

Film Reporter

SpiderMan Far From Home
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is dominating North American moviegoing, soaring to $27 million on Wednesday — a record for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

The 23rd Marvel movie, starring Tom Holland, topped the previous Wednesday mark set two months ago by Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with $25.3 million. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has earned a dazzling $65.5 million in its first two days from 4,634 North American locations.

Sony is forecasting that the superhero tale will take in $125 million during its first six days in theaters, though some estimates show that number could reach $150 million. 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” debuted domestically with $117 million over the three-day frame on its way to a $334 million North American total and $880 million worldwide.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Peter Parker (Holland) being  recruited to save the world from while on a class trip to Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the cast as Mysterio, while Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles for the sequel.

Jon Watts directed “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which cost $160 million to produce, from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Critics have been mostly impressed with the movie, which carries a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney’s “Toy Story 4” should remain a potent attraction during the holiday weekend. The animated comedy sequel has taken in $256 million domestically in 12 days through Tuesday.

Also opening this weekend is A24’s horror film “Midsommar,” which film collected $1.1 million from 1,951 screens on Tuesday. “Midsommar” is set to bring in around $8 million to $10 million over the weekend when it opens in 2,707 venues. Directed by Ari Aster, it stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and William Jackson Harper.

 

