×

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Swings Past $800 Million Worldwide, ‘Lion King’ Debuts In China

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spider-Man Far From Home
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is making history overseas, becoming the highest-grossing Spidey film ever at the foreign box office.

After 17 days in theaters, the superhero adventure has generated $572.5 million internationally, surpassing the record previously set by “Spider-Man 3” with $555 million. Combined with $274 million in domestic ticket sales, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has smashed the $800 million mark. The movie’s box office receipts currently stand at $847 million.

The 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected another $100 million from 67 markets, including a $6 million debut in Italy.

Meanwhile, Disney’s photo-realistic remake of “The Lion King” launched in China, where it amassed $54.7 million. That figure marks a higher start than the studio’s recent reimaginings such as “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” The movie debuts in North America, as well as a most remaining markets, next weekend.

Another newcomer, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” earned $4.8 million when it bowed in 20 international markets. The film had the biggest opening in the Middle East region with $1.4 million, followed by Malaysia with $1 million and Indonesia with $832,000.

Among holdovers, Warner Bros. supernatural thriller “Annabelle Comes Home” added $18 million from 78 foreign territories. That brings its overseas haul to $112 million and $173 million globally. “Annabelle Comes Home,” the lastest entry in the “Conjuring” Universe, opened this weekend in the United Kingdom with $2.2 million, as well as France with $2.5 million.

Elsewhere, Universal and Illuminations’ “The Secret Life of Pets 2” brought in $14 million from 66 markets, boosting international grosses to $151 million. With $298 million in global box office receipts, the animated sequel continues to pace well behind its predecessor. “The Secret Life of Pets” ended its theatrical run with a mighty $875 million worldwide in 2016.

More from Marvel

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • Black Panther Artisans

    'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda

  • Chadwick Boseman AoA

    Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' Proved to Hollywood That Representation Isn't 'a Fluke'

More Film

  • The Deeper You Dig

    Film Review: 'The Deeper You Dig'

    Expectations are generally best kept low for an enterprise like “The Deeper You Dig,” which was crafted almost entirely by the members of an upstate New York family who’ve made several under-the-radar indie features before. But this latest from marital duo Toby Poser and John Adams is neither amateurish nor self-indulgent, even if it does [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Scarlett Johansson Claims Controversial Casting Comments Were 'Edited for Clickbait'

    Scarlett Johansson is speaking out against the backlash regarding her recent interview with the arts and culture publication As If. “An interview that was recently published has been edited for click bait and is widely taken out of context,” the actress said in a statement. “The question I was answering in my conversation with the [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings Past $800 Million Worldwide, 'Lion King' Debuts In China

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is making history overseas, becoming the highest-grossing Spidey film ever at the foreign box office. After 17 days in theaters, the superhero adventure has generated $572.5 million internationally, surpassing the record previously set by “Spider-Man 3” with $555 million. Combined with $274 million in domestic ticket sales, “Spider-Man: Far From [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Nears 'Avatar's' All-Time Box Office Record

    “Avengers: Endgame” is inching closer to ultimate box office glory. Disney and Marvel’s box office leviathan collected another $2.8 million at the global box office this weekend, boosting ticket sales to a massive $2.78 billion worldwide. That puts “Avengers: Endgame” just $7.16 million behind “Avatar’s” all-time record of $2.788 billion. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic has [...]

  • Jake Gyllenaal Spoilers Spider-Man

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Crushes 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” claimed victory again during its second weekend in theaters, dominating over new releases, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s R-rated comedy “Stuber.” The superhero tentpole collected another $45 million, boosting domestic grosses to $274 million. This weekend’s haul represents a 50% decline in ticket sales from its inaugural outing, a [...]

  • Firecrackers

    Film Review: 'Firecrackers'

    If you go to film festivals long enough, you end up getting cynical about a few things. For example, it becomes clear that for political reasons, programmers are often pressured to support filmmakers from the country where the fests take place. Instead of getting first dibs on the best of what’s created in their own [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere Halted by Electrical Sparks

    Saturday night’s premiere of “Hobbs & Shaw” was brought to a halt following a brief electrical issue in the Dolby Theater. Reports from inside the venue say an electrical grid toward the front of the theater started sparking about 30 minutes into the screening, causing flashes and loud popping sounds to fill the room. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad