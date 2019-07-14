Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Swings Past $800 Million Worldwide, ‘Lion King’ Debuts In China

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is making history overseas, becoming the highest-grossing Spidey film ever at the foreign box office.

After 17 days in theaters, the superhero adventure has generated $572.5 million internationally, surpassing the record previously set by “Spider-Man 3” with $555 million. Combined with $274 million in domestic ticket sales, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has smashed the $800 million mark. The movie’s box office receipts currently stand at $847 million.

The 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected another $100 million from 67 markets, including a $6 million debut in Italy.

Meanwhile, Disney’s photo-realistic remake of “The Lion King” launched in China, where it amassed $54.7 million. That figure marks a higher start than the studio’s recent reimaginings such as “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” The movie debuts in North America, as well as a most remaining markets, next weekend.

Another newcomer, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” earned $4.8 million when it bowed in 20 international markets. The film had the biggest opening in the Middle East region with $1.4 million, followed by Malaysia with $1 million and Indonesia with $832,000.

Among holdovers, Warner Bros. supernatural thriller “Annabelle Comes Home” added $18 million from 78 foreign territories. That brings its overseas haul to $112 million and $173 million globally. “Annabelle Comes Home,” the lastest entry in the “Conjuring” Universe, opened this weekend in the United Kingdom with $2.2 million, as well as France with $2.5 million.

Elsewhere, Universal and Illuminations’ “The Secret Life of Pets 2” brought in $14 million from 66 markets, boosting international grosses to $151 million. With $298 million in global box office receipts, the animated sequel continues to pace well behind its predecessor. “The Secret Life of Pets” ended its theatrical run with a mighty $875 million worldwide in 2016.