×

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Shows Staying Power Over Newcomers

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fox/ Sony/ Paramount

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will swing to the top of domestic box office charts again this weekend and easily retain its crown over two newcomers, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s comedy “Stuber.”

If Tom Holland’s superhero adventure holds like other Marvel standalones such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Captain Marvel” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the latest Spidey tentpole could collect $36 million to $46 million during its second weekend of release. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has earned $195 million in its first 10 days in North American theaters. Overseas, the movie has generated $392 million for a global tally of $588 million.

Paramount’s disaster thriller “Crawl” should secure the best start among this weekend’s new releases, both of which are hoping to serve as counter-programming against Sony’s comic-book fare. “Crawl” is expecting to bite into around $10 million when it launches in 3,000 venues. It’s also debuting in 20 foreign markets. The R-rated horror film follows a father and daughter (played by Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario) who are forced to escape a relentless attack from a pack of alligators after a massive hurricane hits their Florida town.

Related

Also opening this weekend is “Stuber,” Disney’s first R-rated release since acquiring Fox’s film empire. Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista co-star in the action comedy, which should make between $7 million and $10 million when it opens in 2,900 locations. Nanjiani plays an Uber driver who unwittingly becomes part of a police officer’s (Bautista) arrest operation. The movie has gotten mixed reviews, though Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge praised the charm of Nanjiani and Bautista. In his review after SXSW he wrote, “The deliciously antagonistic chemistry between Bautista and Nanjiani — who come across as more likely to murder each other than to die at the hands of heavily armed drug dealers — fuels this breakneck buddy movie.”

At the indie box office, A24’s “The Farewell” is debuting in a handful of theaters. Lulu Wang directed the comedic drama based on her own family, giving Awkwafina, the breakout star of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s 8,” the chance to flex her emotional chops. In the movie, her character returns to China upon learning her grandmother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, which is kept secret from the matriarch. “The Farewell” premiered to glowing reviews at Sundance and still holds a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Elsewhere, Bleecker Street is launching “The Art of Self Defense,” a dark comedy with Jesse Eisenberg. He portrays a mild-mannered accountant who joins an off-kilter karate studio to learn how to better protect himself.

The rest of Hollywood is gearing up for next weekend when Disney’s “The Lion King” hits theaters. The photo-realistic remake of the studio’s classic cartoon — directed by Jon Favreau and voiced by Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen — is on track for a massive opening weekend above $150 million.

More from Marvel

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • Black Panther Artisans

    'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda

  • Chadwick Boseman AoA

    Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' Proved to Hollywood That Representation Isn't 'a Fluke'

More Film

  • Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Shows Staying Power Over Newcomers

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will swing to the top of domestic box office charts again this weekend and easily retain its crown over two newcomers, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s comedy “Stuber.” If Tom Holland’s superhero adventure holds like other Marvel standalones such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Captain Marvel” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” [...]

  • Bethany Hamilton Unstoppable

    Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Shows Her 'Real' Self in New Documentary

    Since first making headlines in 2003 for surviving a shark attack when she was 13 years old, Bethany Hamilton has become one of the most recognizable surfers in the world. In 2011, Hamilton’s story received the Hollywood treatment with the movie “Soul Surfer,” based on her autobiography. But the new documentary “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” is [...]

  • spike-jonze

    Spike Jonze Tapped as First Imax Artist in Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spike Jonze, director of “Being John Malkovich” and “Her,” will serve as Imax Entertainment’s first “artist in residence,” Variety has learned. The company said Jonze, an Oscar-winner who has been involved with everything from music videos for Sonic Youth to the Jackass movies, will collaborate with Imax’s leadership to find new partnerships and creative opportunities. [...]

  • Comic Con Placeholder

    What to Expect From Marvel's Comic-Con Presentation -- and Why It's So Pivotal

    As comic book lovers air out sleeping bags and uncap fresh Sharpie autograph markers ahead of the annual San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios is quietly preparing a splashy rollout aimed at generating excitement among fanboys and fangirls for the next phase of “Avengers” sequels and spinoffs. The superhero content engine, which is still selling tickets [...]

  • Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Launch Multimedia Venture

    Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are expanding their entertainment footprint. The powerhouse couple announced Wednesday they are starting a multimedia venture titled Westbrook Inc. The forthcoming company will back new and existing projects from the Smith family, including short and mid-form digital content, as well as traditional TV shows and movies, in an effort [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with

    Bruce Springsteen Reveals ‘Western Stars’ Film

    Bruce Springsteen called in to the E Street Radio channel on Sirius XM to chat about his new record, “Western Stars” and share some news about a new film based on the music. “We made a film of us playing the ‘Western Stars’ album start to finish, plus some other things,” he revealed. “I knew [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad