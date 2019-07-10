Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Shows Staying Power Over Newcomers

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will swing to the top of domestic box office charts again this weekend and easily retain its crown over two newcomers, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s comedy “Stuber.”

If Tom Holland’s superhero adventure holds like other Marvel standalones such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Captain Marvel” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the latest Spidey tentpole could collect $36 million to $46 million during its second weekend of release. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has earned $195 million in its first 10 days in North American theaters. Overseas, the movie has generated $392 million for a global tally of $588 million.

Paramount’s disaster thriller “Crawl” should secure the best start among this weekend’s new releases, both of which are hoping to serve as counter-programming against Sony’s comic-book fare. “Crawl” is expecting to bite into around $10 million when it launches in 3,000 venues. It’s also debuting in 20 foreign markets. The R-rated horror film follows a father and daughter (played by Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario) who are forced to escape a relentless attack from a pack of alligators after a massive hurricane hits their Florida town.

Also opening this weekend is “Stuber,” Disney’s first R-rated release since acquiring Fox’s film empire. Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista co-star in the action comedy, which should make between $7 million and $10 million when it opens in 2,900 locations. Nanjiani plays an Uber driver who unwittingly becomes part of a police officer’s (Bautista) arrest operation. The movie has gotten mixed reviews, though Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge praised the charm of Nanjiani and Bautista. In his review after SXSW he wrote, “The deliciously antagonistic chemistry between Bautista and Nanjiani — who come across as more likely to murder each other than to die at the hands of heavily armed drug dealers — fuels this breakneck buddy movie.”

At the indie box office, A24’s “The Farewell” is debuting in a handful of theaters. Lulu Wang directed the comedic drama based on her own family, giving Awkwafina, the breakout star of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s 8,” the chance to flex her emotional chops. In the movie, her character returns to China upon learning her grandmother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, which is kept secret from the matriarch. “The Farewell” premiered to glowing reviews at Sundance and still holds a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Elsewhere, Bleecker Street is launching “The Art of Self Defense,” a dark comedy with Jesse Eisenberg. He portrays a mild-mannered accountant who joins an off-kilter karate studio to learn how to better protect himself.

The rest of Hollywood is gearing up for next weekend when Disney’s “The Lion King” hits theaters. The photo-realistic remake of the studio’s classic cartoon — directed by Jon Favreau and voiced by Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen — is on track for a massive opening weekend above $150 million.