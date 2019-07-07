Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Crosses $395 Million Overseas, Nears $600 Million Globally

Sony’s “Spider-Man Far From Home” is off to a heroic start overseas, crossing $395 million in ticket sales during its first 10 days of release.

The comic book adventure, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, is nearing the $600 million mark worldwide, with ticket sales currently at $580 million globally. In North America, “Far From Home” generated $185 million during its first six days in theaters.

The blockbuster is currently pacing ahead of fellow Avenger “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in international box office receipts at the same point in their respective release cycles.

“Spider-Man Far From Home” launched in 63 foreign markets this weekend with $244 million. Among new openings, South Korea saw the biggest debut with $33.8 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $17.8 million and Mexico with $13.9 million. In China, the Spidey sequel added another $30.6 million, boosting revenues in the Middle Kingdom to $167 million.

In other box office milestones, Disney’s “Aladdin” surpassed $900 million in ticket sales worldwide, with $600 million of that haul coming from the international box office. The live-action remake, buoyed by strong performances in Japan and Korea, is now the third-biggest film of the year with $321 million in North America and $922 million globally.

Another Disney title, “Toy Story 4,” also continues to post strong sales overseas, closing in on $350 million abroad and $650 million worldwide. The animated sequel collected another $43 million from 45 foreign-taking box office receipts to nab $343 million at the international box office.

Elsewhere, Universal and Illumination’s “Secret Life of Pets 2” grossed $22 million from 61 territories, bringing its international haul to $121 million. Globally, the family-friendly cartoon has earned 262 million. It opened this weekend in China with $11 million and Argentina with $700,000.

Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Come” brought in another $20 million from 69 territories for an overseas tally of $84 million. The horror thriller has generated $134.8 million globally to date.