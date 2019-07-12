×

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to Stay on Top Over 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

Dave McNary

Sony’s second weekend of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is heading for a leading $37 million, easily topping “Toy Story 4,” “Crawl” and “Stuber,” early estimates showed Friday.

Disney’s fourth weekend of “Toy Story 4” will finish a distant second with $20 million, followed by the openings of Paramount’s alligator disaster movie “Crawl” with about $12 million and Fox’s buddy comedy “Stuber” with about $7 million.

Spider-Man: Far From Home” is declining about 59% from its first weekend, which followed the Independence Day holiday, and should wind up the weekend with about $265 million in its first 13 days in North America. Tom Holland’s superhero adventure, the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also generated $392 million internationally for a global tally of $613 million.

“Toy Story 4” is showing impressive holding power with a 40% decline. The latest installment in the 24-year-old animated comedy franchise has generated $320 million in its first 20 days in North America and $667 million worldwide.

“Crawl” is performing above expectations, which had been pegged for around $10 million in 3,170 venues. It’s also debuting in 20 foreign markets. The R-rated horror film follows a father and daughter (played by Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario) who are forced to escape a relentless attack from a pack of alligators after a Category 5 hurricane hits their Florida town.

“Crawl” has generated mostly positive reviews, scoring an 88% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Alexandre Aja directed from a script by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen.

“Stuber” is performing at the lower end of expectations, which had ranged from $7 million to $10 million at 3,050 locations. It’s Disney’s first R-rated title in six years since “The Fifth Estate.”

Fox began developing “Stuber” in 2016 with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley producing. It premiered in March at the SXSW Film Festival, shortly before Disney closed its acquisition of the Fox film assets. The film centers on Kumail Nanjiani’s Uber driver unwittingly becoming part of an arrest operation with Dave Bautista portraying an aggressive LAPD officer. Directed by Michael Dowse from a script by Tripper Clancy, “Stuber” also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

The North American box office will continue to lag last year’s pace as it heads into the weekend with a total of $6.05 billion as of July 10, down 8.7%. Disney’s “The Lion King” is widely expected to jolt domestic business next weekend with a launch of as much as $150 million.

