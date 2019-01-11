×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Hart’s ‘The Upside’ Opens With $1.1 Million in Thursday Preview Showings

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star in THE UPSIDE.
CREDIT: Courtesy of STXfilms

Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston’s comedy-drama “The Upside” has launched with a moderate $1.1 million at 2,460 North American sites in Thursday night preview showings.

Family adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” retrieved $535,000 for Thursday night previews starting at 5 p.m. in 2,657 locations. Entertainment Studios’ Keanu Reeves sci-fier “Replicas” opened with $200,100 at 1,630 venues on Thursday.

Warner Bros.’ tentpole “Aquaman” is expected to win its fourth consecutive weekend easily over the newcomers by earning another $15 million to $20 million. The Jason Momoa starrer has dominated at multiplexes and is nearing $1 billion in worldwide grosses, topping $270 million domestically and $700 million internationally.

Forecasts for Sony’s “A Dog’s Way Home” and STX-Lantern Entertainment’s “The Upside” have both been in the $10 million range, leaving both in a battle for second place along with holiday holdovers “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Bumblebee” and the second weekend of “Escape Room.”

The Thursday night number for “The Upside” is similar to the $1 million taken in previews last year by Warner’s “Game Night,” which debuted with a $17 million weekend. “The Upside,” based on the French hit “Les Intouchables,” stars Cranston as a quadriplegic billionaire who befriends a recently paroled convict (played by Hart) who’s hired to help him.

Related

“The Upside,” which expands to 3,080 locations Friday, debuted at 2017’s Toronto International Film Festival with the Weinstein Company on board to distribute. The project had been shelved following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations. STX bought the rights last August and is partnered with Lantern to distribute worldwide. Reviews have been most unenthusiastic with a 36% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“A Dog’s Way Home,” which widens to 3,090 theaters Friday, stars a brown rescue dog named Shelby (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) who travels 400 miles to re-connect with her owner after getting separated. Ashley Judd and Edward James Olmos star in the PG adventure, based on a book by W. Bruce Cameron. Critics have supported “A Dog’s Way Home” with a 69% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Replicas,” a thriller about a neuroscientist who tampers with law and science to bring back his family members after they die in a car crash, is projected to bring in $4 million to $7 million when it launches on 2,327 screens. Reviews have been dismal with a current 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The domestic box office for 2019 has hit $290 million in its first nine days, according to Comscore, leaving it nearly 15% behind last year’s at the same point. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with the box office tracker, is unconcerned.

“The unpredictable nature of any given box office year is demonstrated in the early 2019 numbers that reflect more the year-end strength of the holdover titles in the marketplace than the potential for the current year to be a record breaker,” he said. “But fear not, there is a lot of calendar left in the year and 2019 could wind up being the biggest in moviegoing history.”

More Film

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' Opens With $1.1 Million in Thursday Preview Showings

    Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston’s comedy-drama “The Upside” has launched with a moderate $1.1 million at 2,460 North American sites in Thursday night preview showings. Family adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” retrieved $535,000 for Thursday night previews starting at 5 p.m. in 2,657 locations. Entertainment Studios’ Keanu Reeves sci-fier “Replicas” opened with $200,100 at 1,630 venues on [...]

  • Crazy Rich Asians BTS

    Jon M. Chu Aimed for More Than Just Romance and Comedy With 'Asians'

    Making any movie is hard, but nothing is more challenging than creating a film that looks fun and effortless — and original. Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” succeeds on all three counts, and the film’s popularity proves that it struck a nerve with filmgoers. “From the start, we wanted more than a romantic comedy,” director [...]

  • 'Bandersnatch' Team on Hidden Paths and

    Charlie Brooker on 'Bandersnatch's' Hidden Paths and Testing Netflix's Limits

    There’s a road less taken in art as well as life, it seems. Although “Bandersnatch” offered viewers a choose-your-own-adventure experience in its tale of a talented but tormented young video-game programmer, some story pathways wound up being trodden much less frequently, while a few others remained hidden or completely inaccessible, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker says. About 250 different [...]

  • ABA_016_ALA_0190_v0505.87446 – Keean Johnson (left) and

    'Alita: Battle Angel' Secures Theatrical Release in China

    20th Century Fox’s effects-heavy sci-fi action film, “Alita: Battle Angel” has secured a theatrical release in mainland China. It will play in February as the first Hollywood title to enter Middle Kingdom theaters after the Chinese New Year holidays. The Feb. 22 date is more than two weeks after the film’s commercial run begins Feb. [...]

  • 'Burning' Leads 'Shoplifters' in Asian Film

    ‘Burning’ Tops Asian Film Awards Nominations

    Lee Chang-dong’s smoldering drama “Burning” picked up the largest number of nominations Friday for the 2019 edition of the Asian Film Awards. The Korean adaptation of a Japanese short story was nominated in eight categories, including best film. Other best film nominees were Pema Tseden’s “Jinpa,” Wen Muye’s “Dying to Survive,” Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju,” and [...]

  • KiKi Layne as Tish and Colman

    'Beale Street' Re-Creations Evoke 1970s Harlem

    For weeks, director Barry Jenkins and the department heads of his latest film, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” met at production designer Mark Friedberg’s Manhattan home, where they crafted the look of the movie, released on Christmas Day, scene by scene. Costume designer Caroline Eselin, who had worked with Jenkins on his Oscar-winning “Moonlight,” cherished [...]

  • From Curb to Gate: The Private

    From Curb to Gate: The Private LAX Beckons VIP Passengers

    Futuristic technology and exclusive services at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are making premium air travel less crazed at the perennially jammed airport. Three exclusive lounges at LAX give select first class passengers and high profile types means to avoid the paparazzi, crowded TSA lines and major negatives of mass travel. American Airlines’ Flagship First [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad