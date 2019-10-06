‘Joker’ Dominates International Box Office With $141 Million

Joaquin Phoenix showed plenty of worldwide drawing power as “Joker” dominated international moviegoing with $140.5 million from 22,552 screens in 73 markets for Warner Bros.

Along with the North American results, the worldwide opening weekend totaled an impressive $234 million, outperforming expectations. Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker” has been the subject of scrutiny in weeks leading up to its release over fears that the disturbing origin story of Batman’s infamous foe could inspire violence — a scenario had not materialized as of Sunday.

“Joker” generated the biggest 2019 opening for a Warner Bros. title in 39 markets including UK, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, UAE, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. It was also the biggest October opening weekend in 21 markets including Spain, UAE, Brazil, Mexico and Australia and the best opening weekend in half a dozen markets including Holland, Italy, Japan, Korea and Chile.

“Joker” also became Warner’s top opening weekend for the European region in 2019. It launched as fourth highest opening weekend ever for a Warner film in Asia and was the studio’s biggest opening weekend in 2019 in Latin America.

South Korea, which opened on Wednesday, was the top performer with $16.3 million on 1,418 screens, ranking as the biggest opening weekend ever for a Warner Bros. film. Close behind was the UK, which followed with $14.8 million, Mexico with $13.1 million and Russia with $10 million.

“Joker” is directed by Phillips from a screenplay he wrote with Scott Silver about a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a crazed killer in Gotham City. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp and Marc Maron also star. “Joker” won the Golden Lion, the Venice Film Festival’s highest prize, on Aug. 31.