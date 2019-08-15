Box Office: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Could Float to $110 Million Debut

Warner Bros.’ thriller “It” jolted the box office when it debuted two years ago, delivering the best debut for an R-rated horror movie with $123 million.

Pennywise is floating back to theaters on Sept. 6, and the return of the demonic dancing clown couldn’t come at a better time. After what is shaping up to be a lackluster August at the box office, “It: Chapter Two” looks to scare some life back into multiplexes.

The “It” sequel could generate between $95 million to $110 million during opening weekend, according to early tracking. While that number for now is slightly behind the first film’s start, ticket sales could balloon if buzz continues to build for “It: Chapter Two” as it gears up for its release.

The original remains the highest-grossing horror film with $700 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Director Andy Muschietti returned for the follow-up, based on the second half of Stephen King’s popular and terrifying novel. “It: Chapter Two” picks up 27 years after the first film and sees the sewer-dwelling, shapeshifting clown return to terrorize the citizens of Derry, Maine. Bill Skarsgard is reprising his role as Pennywise. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are playing the adult version of Losers’ club, who were originally portrayed by Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis and Fin Wolfhard.

It appears other Hollywood studios were also terrified of Pennywise, since “It: Chapter Two” will be the lone nationwide release that weekend.