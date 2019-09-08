×
Box Office: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

Rebecca Rubin

It Chapter Two Box Office
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season.

While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017’s “It,” the sequel still ranks as the second-best horror opening in history, as well as the second-highest bow for the month of September (both behind “It”).

Directed by Andy Muschietti, “It: Chapter Two” was also a necessary win for Warner Bros. after a dismal summer that saw disappointments such as “The Kitchen,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Shaft.”

Based on the second half of Stephen King’s doorstop of a novel, “It: Chapter Two” picks up 27 years after the Losers’ Club thought they rid their small town of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). When the sewer-dwelling, shapeshifting clown resurfaces, the unlikely heroes return to their hometown of Derry, Maine to get rid of the demon once and for all.

Since “It: Chapter Two” was the only newcomer to movie theater marquees, popcorn season leftovers rounded out box office charts. In a very distant second place, Lionsgate and Millennium’s “Angel Has Fallen” collected $6 million. After three weeks of release, the Gerard Butler-led action threequel has generated $53.46 million.

Universal’s comedy “Good Boys” landed at No. 3 with $5.39 million, boosting its domestic bounty to $66.8 million. Disney’s “The Lion King” nabbed fourth place with $4.2 million in its eighth week in theaters and has generated $529 million in North America. Rounding out the top five is Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which amassed $3.7 million for a domestic tally of $164 million.

More to come…

