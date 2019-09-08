×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Balloons to $94 Million Overseas

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
It: Chapter Two
CREDIT: Warner Bros.

It wasn’t just Pennywise’s signature red balloons that inflated this weekend. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” jolted ticket sales at the international box office, collecting $94 million in 75 foreign markets.

Combined with a $91 million start in North America, the R-rated horror sequel has generated $185 million worldwide, ranking behind only “It” as the second-biggest debut in history for the genre. “It: Chapter Two” also secured the best opening weekend for a horror film in 16 territories, including Russia, Holland, Norway, Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

Outside of the United States, “It: Chapter Two” had the strongest showing in Mexico with $10.2 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $9.4 million and Russia with $8.8 million. Other top territories include Germany with $7.1 million and Italy with $5.5 million. The movie opens in France later this week, followed by Japan in November.

Related

Andy Muschietti returned to direct the culmination to Stephen King’s epic horror novel. “It: Chapter Two” — starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mustafa as the adult version of the Losers’ Club — picks up 27 years after the terrifying clown known as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) wrecked havoc over Derry, Maine. When the sewer-dwelling, shapeshifting demon resurfaces, the gang returns to their hometown to fend off the evil force one last time.

International moviegoers who weren’t looking for a fright turned to Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw.” The “Fast & Furious” spinoff generated another $15 million from 69 foreign markets, lifting overseas ticket sales to $555.5 million. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, the high-octane thrill ride recently crossed $700 million globally, with box office receipts currently at $719 million. As expected, “Hobbs & Shaw” has been a massive hit in China with $184 million to date.

Elsewhere, Sony and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” amassed $13 million from 59 territories for an international bounty of $176.2 million. The R-rated ode to the movie biz has earned $310 million worldwide, on its way to passing “Inglorious Bastards” ($321 million) as the director’s second-most successful movie. “Django Unchained” remains Tarantino’s highest-grossing film with $425 million globally.

Tarantino titles typically have a strong showing in Europe, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is no exception. The film’s strongest markets include the U.K. ($22.6 million), France ($17.9 million), Russia ($17.7 million) and Germany ($15.2 million).

Disney’s “The Lion King” had an equally promising showing overseas, pocketing another $13.4 million from 50 markets. The hyperrealistic remake, directed by Jon Favreau, now stands as the seventh-biggest movie ever both globally (1.599 billion) and internationally ($1.069 billion). China ranks as the top-earning territory with $120 million, followed by the U.K. with $89.9 million and France with $77.9 million.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • It: Chapter Two

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Balloons to $94 Million Overseas

    It wasn’t just Pennywise’s signature red balloons that inflated this weekend. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” jolted ticket sales at the international box office, collecting $94 million in 75 foreign markets. Combined with a $91 million start in North America, the R-rated horror sequel has generated $185 million worldwide, ranking behind only [...]

  • CNN Films' Sexton Talks About the

    CNN Films' Sexton Talks About the Impact of Strong Documentaries

    Last year, two CNN original documentaries, “RBG” and “Three Identical Strangers,” garnered $14 million and $12 million, respectively, at the box office. The abnormally lofty B.O. numbers made the film arm of the cable news channel an unlikely belle of the nonfiction community. Behind both docs was executive producer and CNN Films vice president, Courtney [...]

  • Chris EvansVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Why Chris Evans Loves Playing a 'Despicable' Character

    Chris Evans is going from American superhero to mystery villain in his upcoming film “Knives Out,” and it’s a welcome change. “It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans said at Variety‘s Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s [...]

  • Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in

    Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in Sudan

    When a prophecy from a traveling sheik portends that a young Sudanese boy will die at the age of 20, he and his mother are faced with the difficult task of navigating the space between coming of age and confronting the end. “You Will Die at Twenty” is the feature directorial debut of Sudanese filmmaker [...]

  • It Chapter Two Box Office

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

    Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017’s “It,” the follow-up [...]

  • Cunningham

    Toronto Film Review: 'Cunningham'

    Good nonfiction storytelling requires artistry beyond talking heads and archives, though creative vision sometimes feels purposely concealed or standardized in documentaries to prioritize substance over style. But here’s a dance documentary that splendidly flaunts its artistic point of view, and fittingly so. This is a good time to remember that nonfiction films can be theatrical [...]

  • Pinewood Studios

    Disney Inks Long-Term Deal to Occupy Most of Pinewood Studios

    The Walt Disney Co. has struck a long-term deal with historic Pinewood Studios outside London to take nearly all its stages, backlots and other production accommodation. The arrangement is expected to begin in 2020. “It’s wonderful to have Disney here at Pinewood,” Paul Golding, chairman of the Pinewood Group Ltd., said in a statement. “They’ve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad