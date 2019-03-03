×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Stays Victorious, ‘Madea Family Funeral’ Scores Strong Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Madea Family Funeral
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

After a close race for the top spot in North America, Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” pulled ahead to secure the domestic box office crown.

The final installment in the “Dragon” trilogy stayed strong, adding another $30 million in its second weekend of release. The animated adventure is just shy of the $100 million mark in North America with its domestic tally currently sitting at $97.6 million.

While “How to Train Your Dragon 3” fended off newcomers to repeat No. 1, Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral” still had a solid start of its own. Perry bid a farewell to his long-running Madea character in the 11th and final installment in the 15-year franchise. It opened ahead of expectations, pocketing $27 million from 2,442 theaters.

“Madea Family Funeral,” which Perry directs, stars, and produces, marks the end of his partnership with Lionsgate. Like previous “Madea” entries, audiences were more receptive to the eccentric character than critics were. The film nabbed a promising A- CinemaScore, while its Rotten Tomato score is a less-enthusiastic 25%. Moviegoers over the age of 25 accounted for 78% of its opening weekend, while 67% of crowds were female.

Related

“Madea” had the best showing among new offerings. Focus Features’ “Greta” launched below projections heading into the weekend, bowing in seventh place with $4.5 million from 2,411 venues. Directed by Neil Jordan, the horror film follows a young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) who befriends a widow (Isabelle Huppert) who is harboring a dark secret.

Meanwhile, Universal’s “Green Book” benefitted from Oscar glory. The film expanded back to 2,600 screens after nabbing the Academy Award for best picture. It secured fifth place in its 16th weekend of release, amassing $4.7 million. “Green Book” has earned $75 million in North America and $74 million overseas.

A number of holdovers rounded out the top five. Third place went to Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which earned $7 million in its third weekend of release. Produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the sci-fi adventure has pocketed $72.5 million at the domestic box office.

Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” landed at No. 4 with $6 million, bringing its North American haul to $91 million.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • 'The Sower' Review: A Pretty, Pastoral

    Film Review: 'The Sower'

    A different version of “The Sower,” Marine Francen’s poised and petite freshman feature, might have included the extended, rather remarkable story behind its literary source. Aged 84, former village schoolteacher Violette Ailhaud wrote her autobiographical short story “L’homme semence” in 1919, passing it to an attorney with clear instructions that it be given to her [...]

  • Steven SpielbergThe Women's Cancer Research Fund

    Spielberg to Voice Concerns Over Netflix Oscar Competition at Academy Meeting

    Steven Spielberg, who has been a familiar voice in the outcry against Netflix films receiving equal treatment at the Oscars as theatrical releases, will speak about the issue at the next Academy meeting. Spielberg, as the Academy Governor of the directors branch, will be supporting changes to the awards rules at the annual post-Oscars meeting. [...]

  • Johnny Depp Sues Amber Heard for

    Johnny Depp Reportedly Sues Amber Heard for $50M Over Washington Post Op-Ed

    Johnny Depp has reportedly filed a lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard over the op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post back in December, which detailed her alleged experiences with domestic violence without naming Depp. The suit, which is for $50 million, says Heard “is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is [...]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    The Encore Edition of 'A Star Is Born': More Isn't Less, But It's Not More Either

    Releasing alternate or expanded versions of big-hit movies into theaters isn’t a new idea. The first one I remember seeing was “Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Special Edition,” which opened in the late summer of 1980, three years after the original. The new version was a pet project of Steven Spielberg, who had [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad